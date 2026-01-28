DZ Bank Upgrades LVMH to Buy, Calling Today's Selloff Excessive

DZ Bank announced Wednesday that it has upgraded its recommendation on LVMH to "Buy," arguing that the stock's sharp decline following results that were largely in line with expectations is exaggerated.

Sebastien Foll Published on 01/28/2026 at 11:40 am EST

In a note released this afternoon, the German bank – which assigns an intrinsic value of €650 to the share – believes that the luxury group delivered solid performances, largely meeting the expectations of the financial community.



From its perspective, the owner of brands such as Christian Dior, Kenzo, Guerlain, as well as Moët & Chandon and Ruinart, managed to generate organic revenue growth in the second half, notably thanks to a rebound in activity in Asia (excluding Japan) and in the United States, a trend that makes the bank optimistic about the future.



The Frankfurt-based institution therefore considers that the roughly 7% drop in LVMH's share price today in Paris appears excessive and, in its view, represents an attractive buying opportunity, leading it to now recommend buying the stock.