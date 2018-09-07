e Lighting : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 7 September 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. E Lighting Group Holdings Limited 壹照明集團控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) Stock Code : 8222 POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 7 SEPTEMBER 2018 The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of E Lighting Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting of the Company held at Suites 903-905, 9/F., Shui On Centre, 6-8 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Friday, 7 September 2018 at 2:00 p.m. (the "AGM"), all the proposed resolutions (the "Resolutions") as set out in the circular (the "Circular") incorporating a notice of the AGM dated 27 June 2018 (the "Notice") were duly passed as ordinary resolutions by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") by way of poll. Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular. The poll results in respect of the Resolutions proposed at the AGM were as follows: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS Number of Votes (%) For Against 1. To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2018. 255,004,360 (100%) Nil (0%) 2. (a)To re-elect Mr. Hui Kwok Wing as an executive director of the Company. 255,004,360 (100%) Nil (0%) (b)To re-elect Ms. Yeung Mo Sheung Ann as an independent non-executive director of the Company. 255,004,360 (100%) Nil (0%) 3. To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the directors of the Company. 255,004,360 (100%) Nil (0%) 4. To re-appoint BDO Limited as auditor of the Company and to authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix its remuneration. 255,004,360 (100%) Nil (0%) 5. To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal with new Shares not exceeding 20% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing this resolution. 255,004,360 (100%) Nil (0%) ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS Number of Votes (%) For Against 6. To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to repurchase Shares not exceeding 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing this resolution. 255,004,360 (100%) Nil (0%) 7. To extend the general mandate granted to the directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional Shares not exceeding the total number of the Shares repurchased by the Company. 255,004,360 (100%) Nil (0%)

The description of the Resolutions above is by way of summary only. The full text appears in the Notice.

As at the date of the AGM:

(a) The total number of Shares in issue entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all Resolutions at the AGM: 451,035,713 Shares.

(b) The total number of Shares in issue entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the AGM as set out in rule 17.47A of the GEM Listing Rules: Nil.

(c) None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against any of the Resolutions at the AGM.

(d) None of the Shareholders is required under the GEM Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the Resolutions at the AGM.

As 100% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolutions, the Resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company. The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

By Order of the Board

E Lighting Group Holdings Limited 壹照明集團控股有限公司

Hue Kwok Chiu

Chairman

Hong Kong, 7 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Hue Kwok Chiu, Mr. Hui Kwok Keung Raymond and Mr. Hui Kwok Wing; the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chung Wai Man, Mr. Leung Wai Chuen and Ms. Yeung Mo Sheung Ann.

