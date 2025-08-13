E.ON has reported adjusted net income of €1.9bn for H1 2025, up 5.5% from €1.8bn a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA rose 12.2% from €4.9bn to €5.5bxn, in line with management's expectations.



Growth driven by investments, strong operational performance and neutral calendar effects on value led to these increases of 13% for adjusted EBITDA and 10% for adjusted net income, the energy company said.



The German company also highlighted an 11% increase in capex over the H1 to €3.2bn (mostly in the energy networks segment), as well as a change in its economic net debt in line with its forecasts.



E.ON says it is therefore well on track to achieve its 2025 targets, including adjusted net income of €2.85bn to €3.05bn, with adjusted EBITDA of €9.6bn to €9.8bn, and confirms its 2028 targets, including its dividend policy.