Oddo BHF maintains its 'Neutral' recommendation on E.ON shares, with an unchanged target price of €16.



The analyst reports that H1 2025 results are above expectations, with EBITDA of €5,515m (+13%) slightly above internal forecasts (€5,449m) and the consensus (€5,427m).



The Energy Networks segment stood out thanks to organic RAB growth in all regions, higher volumes and lower redispatch costs in Germany, as well as positive effects in Europe.



The broker also highlights that the 2025 guidance and 2028 targets have been confirmed, including a €43bn investment plan over the period.



However, it notes the absence of a short-term catalyst, with an unfavourable base effect expected in 2026 that could slow earnings momentum before an expected improvement thereafter.