E.ON has signed an agreement to sell its Czech subsidiary Gas Distribution to GasNet, a company of the CEZ Group.



Gas Distribution operates the gas network in South Bohemia and parts of the Vysocina region.



Gas Distribution manages a network of 4,600 kilometers of gas pipelines with a total of 111,000 customer points, employs around 120 people, and distributed 2.8 TWh of gas in 2024.



GasNet manages a network of 65,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, has over 2,200 employees, serves approximately 2.2 million customer points, and distributed more than 59 TWh of gas last year.



This step allows us to continue the transition to green energy in Europe as a leader and to pursue our ambitious growth and investment goals, it said.