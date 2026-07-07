E.ON to make an investment with RWTH Aachen University

E.ON will invest €7.5m in research and development projects carried out jointly with RWTH Aachen University.



The shared goal is to translate scientific discoveries into innovative solutions for a sustainable energy system. The research focuses on smart grids, heating solutions, as well as battery and storage technologies.



One of the priority areas in this new phase of cooperation is the search for solutions to ensure a successful energy transition in the heating sector.



'New approaches are needed, especially in this sector, to speed the concrete rollout of climate-friendly technologies,' the group said.



E.ON and RWTH Aachen University are focusing their efforts on areas that are essential to a modern energy system: heating solutions, grid stability and controllability, new storage technologies, and analysis of the most cost-effective transition pathways.



'The energy transition requires practical innovations. That is exactly what our partnership with RWTH Aachen University has stood for over the past 20 years: combining scientific excellence with practical implementation. Together, we are developing solutions that move from research into the real world and deliver tangible impact,' said Victoria Ossadnik, an E.ON executive board member responsible for digital and innovation.