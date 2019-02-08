eAlliance Brings a Hands-On Approach to Automation as a Service

Custom software development firm eAlliance
Corporation announced it has launched a Robotic Process Automation
(RPA) managed solution for companies looking to increase efficiency
through process automation. With a focus on manufacturing and
distribution, eAlliance offers industry-leading RPA technology along
with proactive, ongoing service to ensure optimal performance.
As software robots have shown the capacity to revolutionize management
of back office and administrative work, organizations have increasingly
turned to RPA to streamline operations. In taking a managed service
approach to automation, eAlliance stands out from other vendors who
leave it to the customer to use the technology.
“We’ve already seen how big of an impact automation has on our clients’
bottom line,” said Ramesh Kumar, CEO and Founder of eAlliance. “The
technology has proven to be incredibly effective at reducing costs,
improving accuracy and freeing up resources for higher value activities.
When we combine this with the oversight and ongoing support from our
team of experts, the results are truly game-changing.”
Using UiPath
Robotic Automation software, eAlliance implements solutions built on the
RPA platform that Forrester
and Everest
named a 2018 industry leader. Since launching, eAlliance has partnered
with a number of clients — including automotive aftermarket leader Brake
Parts Inc.
“eAlliance has been very proactive in rolling out the General Motors and
Amazon portal solutions,” said Anne Kottke, Sales Analyst at Brake
Parts. “The bots allow us to be even more responsive to ensure we’re
meeting customer requirements. It’s like adding another body to the
team.”
“It’s been very exciting,” said Lisa Oliver, Sales Operations Analyst at
Brake Parts. “This is the wave of the future – it’s great to be on the
cusp of it.”
About eAlliance
eAlliance Corporation leverages technology to create business solutions
that deliver measurable results. Founded in 2000 by Ramesh Kumar,
eAlliance remains committed to serving as a go-to partner for mid-market
and Fortune 500 organizations. Learn more at http://ealliancecorp.com/.
About UiPath
UiPath is a leading Robotic Process Automation vendor, providing a
complete software platform to help organizations automate business
processes. Founded in 2005, UiPath was named RPA Technology Leader and
Start Performer by Everest in 2018, and RPA Industry Leader by Forrester
in 2018. Learn more at www.uipath.com.
