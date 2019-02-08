Log in
eAlliance Brings a Hands-On Approach to Automation as a Service

02/08/2019 | 02:19pm EST

Managed service provider delivers industry-leading software robots and proactive support to improve businesses efficiency

Custom software development firm eAlliance Corporation announced it has launched a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) managed solution for companies looking to increase efficiency through process automation. With a focus on manufacturing and distribution, eAlliance offers industry-leading RPA technology along with proactive, ongoing service to ensure optimal performance.

As software robots have shown the capacity to revolutionize management of back office and administrative work, organizations have increasingly turned to RPA to streamline operations. In taking a managed service approach to automation, eAlliance stands out from other vendors who leave it to the customer to use the technology.

“We’ve already seen how big of an impact automation has on our clients’ bottom line,” said Ramesh Kumar, CEO and Founder of eAlliance. “The technology has proven to be incredibly effective at reducing costs, improving accuracy and freeing up resources for higher value activities. When we combine this with the oversight and ongoing support from our team of experts, the results are truly game-changing.”

Using UiPath Robotic Automation software, eAlliance implements solutions built on the RPA platform that Forrester and Everest named a 2018 industry leader. Since launching, eAlliance has partnered with a number of clients — including automotive aftermarket leader Brake Parts Inc.

“eAlliance has been very proactive in rolling out the General Motors and Amazon portal solutions,” said Anne Kottke, Sales Analyst at Brake Parts. “The bots allow us to be even more responsive to ensure we’re meeting customer requirements. It’s like adding another body to the team.”

“It’s been very exciting,” said Lisa Oliver, Sales Operations Analyst at Brake Parts. “This is the wave of the future – it’s great to be on the cusp of it.”

About eAlliance

eAlliance Corporation leverages technology to create business solutions that deliver measurable results. Founded in 2000 by Ramesh Kumar, eAlliance remains committed to serving as a go-to partner for mid-market and Fortune 500 organizations. Learn more at http://ealliancecorp.com/.

About UiPath

UiPath is a leading Robotic Process Automation vendor, providing a complete software platform to help organizations automate business processes. Founded in 2005, UiPath was named RPA Technology Leader and Start Performer by Everest in 2018, and RPA Industry Leader by Forrester in 2018. Learn more at www.uipath.com.


© Business Wire 2019
HOT NEWS
