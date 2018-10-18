eClerx : to expand its delivery center in Fayetteville, N.C.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- eClerx is pleased to announce the expansion of its Fayetteville, North Carolina delivery center.

"We're happy to introduce our expanded facility to the Fayetteville community. This initiative, driven by client demand, will enable us to add 150 new employees. We are truly thankful to our partners in the Fayetteville Cumberland County Economic Development Corporation (FCEDC) who have helped us with our growth and development plans," said Bob Horan, Managing Principal, eClerx Customer Operations.

"Fayetteville's skilled workforce enables companies to quickly and easily grow," said Fayetteville Mayor Pro Tem Ted Mohn. "Maintaining an environment where businesses thrive is a main focus of the City Council."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on October 18th to mark the launch of eClerx's expanded delivery center. eClerx will also present a check to Second Harvest Food Bank of South East North Carolina and Americares, to assist with their relief efforts associated with Hurricane Florence.

Cumberland County Commissioner Glenn Adams stated, "I was here at the initial ribbon cutting for eClerx and I knew then that it was an exceptional company. We are proud of the commitment this international company has made to the community and wish them continued success."

Andrew Pennink, Chairman of FCEDC Board of Directors said, "Supporting businesses, whether they've been here for a year or 50 years, is one of the top priorities of FCEDC. It is wonderful to see eClerx rapidly expanding and we look forward to more announcements like this across our community."

eClerx will utilize the expanded space in their delivery center to provide premiere customer service support. "We are looking to add roles for Team Leaders, Customer Service Agents and Trainers, who are eager to enhance the customer journey," stated Donnell Sullivan, Site Director – Fayetteville delivery center. Fayetteville boasts several appealing factors which eClerx believes are critical to its ongoing success, including a bustling local community with access to an educated, diverse workforce including military families and local colleges. eClerx looks forward to continuing to grow its partnership with the City of Fayetteville.

About eClerx: eClerx provides critical business operations services to over fifty global Fortune 500 clients, including some of the world's leading companies across financial services, cable & telecom, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure, software and high-tech. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx is one of India's leading process management and data analytics companies and is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. eClerx employs 9,000 people across its global sites in the US, UK, India, Italy, Germany, Singapore, Thailand. For more information, please visit www.eclerx.com



About FCEDC: The Fayetteville Cumberland County Economic Development Corporation is a public-private partnership designed to enhance job growth and prosperity in the region by attracting new industry and growing and retaining existing industry. The FCEDC works daily to help strengthen our economy and diversify our community tax base. Learn more at www.fayedc.com

