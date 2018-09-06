eClinical Solutions (CTMS, eCOA, EDC & CDMS) Market - Global Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "eClinical Solutions Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Product (CTMS, eCOA, EDC & CDMS), By Delivery Mode (Web-hosted, Cloud-based), By Development Phase, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global eClinical solutions market size is expected to reach USD 12.05 million by 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

Increasing research and development activities by biopharma and pharma companies, rising application of software solutions in clinical trials, and expanding customer base are anticipated to fuel the demand for eClinical solutions.

The eClinical solutions market is estimated to witness phenomenal growth over the forecast period. Technological advancements in the field of clinical trials such as electronic data capture and prevalence of Wi-Fi connectivity are projected to drive the market in coming years. As the demand for tracking and analyzing clinical data increases, the need for effective clinical solutions rises. Unmet needs to manage efficient clinical development process are poised to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Moreover, digital transformation in the field of clinical trials and shifting preference towards data centric approach are providing a tremendous push to the market. Demand for integrated clinical IT solutions is increasing due to massive volume of data generated during clinical development processes. eClinical solutions offer single source of information that helps in optimizing the cost by eliminating redundant data entry and reducing on-site verification and source data verification rate. Rising awareness regarding these benefits is propelling the market.

Adoption of eClinical workflows in trials offer enormous potential in clinical development processes. These solutions can facilitate decision making in each stage of development. It also helps in reducing cost & time between development phase by utilizing seamless designs & identifying failing compounds. In addition, it offers rapid access to data & patient safety information, which is helpful in making quick decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Scope

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Report Objectives

Chapter 4 Executive Summary

Chapter 5 Market Definitions

Chapter 6 Industry Outlook

Chapter 7 Regulatory & Political Forces

Chapter 8 Competitive & Vendor Landscape

Chapter 9 eClinical Solutions Market: Product Analysis

Chapter 10 eClinical Solutions Market: Delivery Mode Analysis

Chapter 11 eClinical Solutions Market: Development Phase Analysis

Chapter 12 eClinical Solutions Market: End-use Analysis

Chapter 13 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Oracle

PAREXEL International Corporation

Medidata Solution, Inc.

Bioclinica

DATATRAK International, Inc.

CRF Health

ERT Clinical

eClinicalWorks

IBM Watson Health

OmniComm Systems, Inc.

eClinical Solutions

