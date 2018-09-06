eClinical Solutions (CTMS, eCOA, EDC & CDMS) Market - Global Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "eClinical
Solutions Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Product (CTMS,
eCOA, EDC & CDMS), By Delivery Mode (Web-hosted, Cloud-based), By
Development Phase, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global eClinical solutions market size is expected to reach USD
12.05 million by 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13.6% during the
forecast period.
Increasing research and development activities by biopharma and pharma
companies, rising application of software solutions in clinical trials,
and expanding customer base are anticipated to fuel the demand for
eClinical solutions.
The eClinical solutions market is estimated to witness phenomenal growth
over the forecast period. Technological advancements in the field of
clinical trials such as electronic data capture and prevalence of Wi-Fi
connectivity are projected to drive the market in coming years. As the
demand for tracking and analyzing clinical data increases, the need for
effective clinical solutions rises. Unmet needs to manage efficient
clinical development process are poised to boost the growth of the
market over the forecast period.
Moreover, digital transformation in the field of clinical trials and
shifting preference towards data centric approach are providing a
tremendous push to the market. Demand for integrated clinical IT
solutions is increasing due to massive volume of data generated during
clinical development processes. eClinical solutions offer single source
of information that helps in optimizing the cost by eliminating
redundant data entry and reducing on-site verification and source data
verification rate. Rising awareness regarding these benefits is
propelling the market.
Adoption of eClinical workflows in trials offer enormous potential in
clinical development processes. These solutions can facilitate decision
making in each stage of development. It also helps in reducing cost &
time between development phase by utilizing seamless designs &
identifying failing compounds. In addition, it offers rapid access to
data & patient safety information, which is helpful in making quick
decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Report Scope
Chapter 2 Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Report Objectives
Chapter 4 Executive Summary
Chapter 5 Market Definitions
Chapter 6 Industry Outlook
Chapter 7 Regulatory & Political Forces
Chapter 8 Competitive & Vendor Landscape
Chapter 9 eClinical Solutions Market: Product Analysis
Chapter 10 eClinical Solutions Market: Delivery Mode Analysis
Chapter 11 eClinical Solutions Market: Development Phase Analysis
Chapter 12 eClinical Solutions Market: End-use Analysis
Chapter 13 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
-
Oracle
-
PAREXEL International Corporation
-
Medidata Solution, Inc.
-
Bioclinica
-
DATATRAK International, Inc.
-
CRF Health
-
ERT Clinical
-
eClinicalWorks
-
IBM Watson Health
-
OmniComm Systems, Inc.
-
eClinical Solutions
