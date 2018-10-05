eClinicalWorks : Announces Partnership with Care UK to Integrate WellWatch and healow Platform

eClinicalWorks®,
a leader in healthcare IT solutions, today announces a partnership with Care
UK, the United Kingdom’s largest independent provider of health and
social care, to provide the capability to integrate data from
WellWatch™, a smart watch, directly into the company’s healow™
(Health & Online Wellness) mobile app, promoting an independent and
healthy lifestyle. The integration will empower Care UK’s WellWatch
customers, creating a unique monitoring system underpinned by an
unrivalled 24/7/365 clinical telephony service.
The healow mobile app is fully integrated with eClinicalWorks, giving
the Care UK support team direct access to the patient-recorded data from
WellWatch. The WellWatch sends data to a set of algorithms in the cloud,
generating alerts for the support team to triage and act upon, if, for
example if a patient falls or has an elevated heart rate. Care UK will
use eClinicalWorks as the core workflow system, and to provide a
monitoring dashboard for all WellWatch subscribers. Using the system,
care teams can deliver personalized support to customers and peace of
mind to their relatives and loved ones.
“Care UK is dedicated to enabling people to live healthier, more
independent and more fulfilling lives,” said Barry Nee, Chief
Information Officer of Care UK. “When we launch in the UK in 2019,
WellWatch will track the wearer’s health and well-being through
real-time monitoring. We aim to use the technology to give our customers
and their families confidence and a sense of guardianship, by generating
actionable insights that our support teams can monitor and act upon in
real-time. We are excited to be working with eClinicalWorks. We have a
shared vision to put the person at the center of our services. The
eClinicalWorks system allows us to extend the value of WellWatch and
helps our customers to gain an increased sense of independence and peace
of mind.”
“Our goal is to develop strong partnerships to advance the boundaries of
medicine significantly,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of
eClinicalWorks. “Working with Care UK gives us the opportunity to
further empower users and their families to become better engaged with
their own health, while also enhancing the tools for care teams to
prevent serious health issues. The active monitoring dashboard will
supply care teams with the data to monitor the patient’s health in real
time, helping to transform the delivery of care, promoting early
detection and precise treatment.”
About Care UK
Care UK is the UK's largest independent
provider of health and social care services, operating more than 300
facilities across the United Kingdom, delivering health and social care
services for more than 30 years. Care UK continues to grow and invest in
its diverse range of services so that it can support more commissioners,
communities, individuals and families. Its ethos is to enable people to
live healthier, more independent and more fulfilling lives.
About eClinicalWorks
eClinicalWorks® is a
privately held leader in healthcare IT solutions. With more than 130,000
physicians and nurse practitioners using its solutions, customers
include ACOs, physician practices, hospitals, community health centers,
departments of health, and convenient care clinics. During the past ten
years, 19 eClinicalWorks customers have received the prestigious HIMSS
Davies Award, honoring excellence in Electronic Health Record
implementation. The company is second largest in the country for
e-prescribing. Based in Westborough, Mass., eClinicalWorks has
additional offices in Austin, New York City, Chicago, California,
Georgia, London, India, and Dubai. For more information, please visit www.eclinicalworks.com,
eClinicalWorks is a trademark of eClinicalWorks, LLC. All other
trademarks or service marks contained herein are the property of their
respective owners.
