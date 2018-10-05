eClinicalWorks : Announces Prizma; the Health Information Search Engine

Prizma presents data from various networks to create a complete longitudinal view of the patient record

eClinicalWorks®, a leader in healthcare IT solutions, today announced the debut of Prizma, a health information search engine, to facilitate care across networks. By coordinating information from interoperability networks, such as CommonWell and Carequality, as well as payers such as CMS Blue Button® 2.0 API, Prizma will establish one longitudinal view to provide the critical information providers need to make informed health decisions. Prizma is integrated directly into the eClinicalWorks Electronic Health Record (EHR), providing seamless access for providers, ensuring complete and accurate patient information at the point of care.

eClinicalWorks developed Prizma as the solution to establish a health information search engine to ensure providers have access to health data from various care settings organized into one point of care, creating a longitudinal view of the patient record. Prizma includes sophisticated search capabilities, and displays patient data in a format in which physicians can make informed decisions. By empowering providers, Prizma improves the delivery of care and helps promote better health outcomes.

eClinicalWorks continues to enhance the provider experience with seamless integration with the Carequality Interoperability Framework and CommonWell Health Alliance®. Approximately 2,400 hospital nodes and 40,000 ambulatory care settings nationwide are already connected through these initiatives. Exchange of health information continues to increase, with over 7.1 million documents transferred by eClinicalWorks providers in September between the networks.

“The internet contains a wealth of information, and search engines play a critical role by organizing and presenting relevant information. Currently, health information is scattered throughout various care settings,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “Prizma is the solution that very effectively searches, organizes, and presents relevant patient data, revolutionizing the availability of information and transforming how it is displayed.”

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® is a privately held leader in healthcare IT solutions. With more than 130,000 physicians and nurse practitioners using its solutions, customers include ACOs, physician practices, hospitals, community health centers, departments of health, and convenient care clinics. During the past ten years, 19 eClinicalWorks customers have received the prestigious HIMSS Davies Award, honoring excellence in Electronic Health Record implementation. The company is second largest in the country for e-prescribing. Based in Westborough, Mass., eClinicalWorks has additional offices in Austin, New York City, Chicago, California, Georgia, London, India, and Dubai. For more information, please visit www.eclinicalworks.com, Facebook, Twitter or call 866-888-6929.

