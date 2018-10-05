eClinicalWorks : Announces Prizma; the Health Information Search Engine

eClinicalWorks®,
a leader in healthcare IT solutions, today announced the debut of
Prizma, a health information search engine, to facilitate care across
networks. By coordinating information from interoperability networks,
such as CommonWell and Carequality, as well as payers such as CMS Blue
Button® 2.0 API, Prizma will establish one longitudinal view
to provide the critical information providers need to make informed
health decisions. Prizma is integrated directly into the eClinicalWorks
Electronic Health Record (EHR), providing seamless access for providers,
ensuring complete and accurate patient information at the point of care.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005268/en/
eClinicalWorks developed Prizma as the solution to establish a health
information search engine to ensure providers have access to health data
from various care settings organized into one point of care, creating a
longitudinal view of the patient record. Prizma includes sophisticated
search capabilities, and displays patient data in a format in which
physicians can make informed decisions. By empowering providers, Prizma
improves the delivery of care and helps promote better health outcomes.
eClinicalWorks continues to enhance the provider experience with
seamless integration with the Carequality Interoperability Framework and
CommonWell Health Alliance®. Approximately 2,400 hospital nodes and
40,000 ambulatory care settings nationwide are already connected through
these initiatives. Exchange of health information continues to increase,
with over 7.1 million documents transferred by eClinicalWorks providers
in September between the networks.
“The internet contains a wealth of information, and search engines play
a critical role by organizing and presenting relevant information.
Currently, health information is scattered throughout various care
settings,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks.
“Prizma is the solution that very effectively searches, organizes, and
presents relevant patient data, revolutionizing the availability of
information and transforming how it is displayed.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005268/en/