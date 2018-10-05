eClinicalWorks®,
a leader in healthcare IT solutions, today announced it has become one
of the first Electronic Health Record (EHR) companies to be approved and
to integrate with the Centers
for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Blue Button® 2.0 API. The
Blue Button 2.0 API contains four years of Medicare Part A, B and D data
for 53 million Medicare beneficiaries. eClinicalWorks will support the
Consumer-Directed Exchange, covering numerous functions to improve
patient access to health data and assist in informed health decisions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005264/en/
eClinicalWorks Becomes One of the First EHR Companies to Integrate with CMS Blue Button 2.0 API (Graphic: Business Wire)
Blue Button 2.0 data reveals a variety of information about a
beneficiary’s health, including type of Medicare coverage, drug
prescriptions, primary care treatment and cost. Beneficiaries also have
full control over how their data can be used and by whom, with identity
and authorization controlled by MyMedicare.gov. Blue Button 2.0 uses
the HL7® FHIR® (Fast Healthcare
Interoperability Resources) standard for beneficiary data and the OAuth
2.0 standard for beneficiary authorization.
“eClinicalWorks has developed strong partnerships and continued
collaborations with its customers and industry vendors with the main
goal of further enhancing access to health data,” said Girish Navani,
CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “Integrating with CMS Blue Button
2.0 API demonstrates our commitment to supporting Consumer-Directed
Exchange to help Medicare beneficiaries and providers streamline patient
data and improve health outcomes.”
About eClinicalWorks
eClinicalWorks® is a privately held leader in healthcare IT
solutions. With more than 130,000 physicians and nurse practitioners
using its solutions, customers include ACOs, physician practices,
hospitals, community health centers, departments of health, and
convenient care clinics. During the past ten years, 19 eClinicalWorks
customers have received the prestigious HIMSS Davies Award, honoring
excellence in Electronic Health Record implementation. The company is
second largest in the country for e-prescribing. Based in Westborough,
Mass., eClinicalWorks has additional offices in Austin, New York City,
Chicago, California, Georgia, London, India, and Dubai. For more
information, please visit www.eclinicalworks.com,
Facebook, Twitter or call 866-888-6929.
eClinicalWorks is a trademark of eClinicalWorks, LLC. All other
trademarks or service marks contained herein are the property of their
respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005264/en/