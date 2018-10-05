Log in
eClinicalWorks : Becomes One of the First EHR Companies to Integrate with CMS Blue Button 2.0 API

10/05/2018 | 05:31pm CEST

Technology helps empower physicians and patients to improve health outcomes

eClinicalWorks®, a leader in healthcare IT solutions, today announced it has become one of the first Electronic Health Record (EHR) companies to be approved and to integrate with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Blue Button® 2.0 API. The Blue Button 2.0 API contains four years of Medicare Part A, B and D data for 53 million Medicare beneficiaries. eClinicalWorks will support the Consumer-Directed Exchange, covering numerous functions to improve patient access to health data and assist in informed health decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005264/en/

eClinicalWorks Becomes One of the First EHR Companies to Integrate with CMS Blue Button 2.0 API (Gra ...

eClinicalWorks Becomes One of the First EHR Companies to Integrate with CMS Blue Button 2.0 API (Graphic: Business Wire)

Blue Button 2.0 data reveals a variety of information about a beneficiary’s health, including type of Medicare coverage, drug prescriptions, primary care treatment and cost. Beneficiaries also have full control over how their data can be used and by whom, with identity and authorization controlled by MyMedicare.gov. Blue Button 2.0 uses the HL7® FHIR® (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) standard for beneficiary data and the OAuth 2.0 standard for beneficiary authorization.

“eClinicalWorks has developed strong partnerships and continued collaborations with its customers and industry vendors with the main goal of further enhancing access to health data,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “Integrating with CMS Blue Button 2.0 API demonstrates our commitment to supporting Consumer-Directed Exchange to help Medicare beneficiaries and providers streamline patient data and improve health outcomes.”

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® is a privately held leader in healthcare IT solutions. With more than 130,000 physicians and nurse practitioners using its solutions, customers include ACOs, physician practices, hospitals, community health centers, departments of health, and convenient care clinics. During the past ten years, 19 eClinicalWorks customers have received the prestigious HIMSS Davies Award, honoring excellence in Electronic Health Record implementation. The company is second largest in the country for e-prescribing. Based in Westborough, Mass., eClinicalWorks has additional offices in Austin, New York City, Chicago, California, Georgia, London, India, and Dubai. For more information, please visit www.eclinicalworks.com, Facebook, Twitter or call 866-888-6929.

eClinicalWorks is a trademark of eClinicalWorks, LLC. All other trademarks or service marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
