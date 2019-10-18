eClinicalWorks Customer The Family Clinic, Inc. Wins 2019 CPC+ Practice of the Year

The eClinicalWorks EHR helped to drive decisions, support care management of Population Health, and advance value-based care

eClinicalWorks®, a leader in healthcare IT solutions, is pleased to congratulate Louisiana’s The Family Clinic, Inc. on being awarded the 2019 CPC+ Practice of the Year. Comprehensive Primary Care Plus (CPC+) is a national advanced primary care medical home model that aims to strengthen primary care through regional-based multi-payer payment reform and care delivery transformation. The Family Clinic received the award after being nominated by peers.

“The Family Clinic’s mission is to provide comprehensive primary care to adults, youth, and children through the Patient Centered Medical Home approach to broaden access to primary care, while enhancing care coordination,” said Dr. Laura Braham, Owner and Clinical Lead of CPC+ of The Family Clinic, Inc. “With 2,912 primary care practices currently participating in CPC+, we are honored to have been selected as the practice of the year. With eClinicalWorks, we have the tools to successfully navigate the five functions in the CPC+ programs to build capabilities and care processes to deliver better care. We are proud to have been nominated by our peers and to receive the 2019 CPC+ Practice of the Year, which demonstrates our dedication to achieve excellence in promoting high quality, patient-centered primary care.”

The CPC+ initiative is designed to improve care delivery, affecting better health for populations and lower healthcare costs in the United States. Working with eClinicalWorks, The Family Clinic customized to drive decisions and improve the clinical outcomes centered on key functions for practice transformation. The organization maximized the integrated solutions with the EHR to empower its providers to achieve better risk stratifications, close gaps in care, provide timely and comprehensive patient care and ultimately aim to improve outcomes.

“The Family Clinic has a long-standing dedication to providing high-quality healthcare that is focused on delivering optimal care for its patient population,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “At eClinicalWorks we are committed to supporting organizations participating in CPC+ and other value-based initiatives to help facilitate primary care practices’ ability to manage their patient population’s health, leading to smarter spending, better care, and healthier people. We are proud to be a partner of The Family Clinic and congratulate the organization on receiving this award.”

The Family Clinic, Inc. was recognized at the CPC+ Awards Ceremony at the Baltimore Convention Center on Thursday, May 9, during the 2019 CPC+ National Meeting.

