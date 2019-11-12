Log in
eClinicalWorks : & healow Announce Collaboration With Humana, GuideWell, & Trusted Health Plan

11/12/2019 | 08:06am EST

The collaboration will provide advanced bidirectional interoperability solutions for providers, payers, and patients through its healow Insights integrated services

eClinicalWorks®, a leader in healthcare IT solutions, today announces a collaboration with Humana Inc., a leading health and well-being company, GuideWell, the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming healthcare, and Trusted Health Plan, a provider of Medicaid and Alliance Benefits, to provide advanced bidirectional interoperability. Through its healow Insights integrated services, the collaboration entails enhancements and new features aimed at bridging the gap between payers and providers at the point of patient care and throughout the patient care experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005189/en/

eClinicalWorks & healow announce a collaboration with Humana, GuideWell, and Trusted Health Plan (Graphic: Business Wire)

eClinicalWorks & healow announce a collaboration with Humana, GuideWell, and Trusted Health Plan (Graphic: Business Wire)

The healow Insights platform provides actionable point-of-care integrations directly into existing workflows. As a result, providers have access to a 360-degree view of members’ data along with clinical and price transparency to better assist in shared decision-making with patients. The access will improve clinical care delivery and allow practices and providers seamless access to up-to-date patient information within their current workflows. Through the platform, providers will now have the right information at the right time, eliminating disruptive and time-consuming historical methods used to access such data. Via its Point of Care Alerts (POCA), and Discrete EHR Data (DEHR), healow Insights integrated services are designed to help payers and providers in making better patient care decisions in the interest of quality and value.

“Our goal is to develop strong partnerships to advance the boundaries of medicine significantly,” said Rohit Shinde, Vice President of healow Insights. “Working with Humana, GuideWell, and Trusted Health Plan, through the healow Insights integrated services, healow Insights will help to better revolutionize value-based care delivery between payers and providers by providing the 360-degree view of member’s data.”

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® is a privately held leader in healthcare IT solutions. With more than 130,000 physicians and nurse practitioners using its solutions, customers include ACOs, physician practices, hospitals, community health centers, departments of health, and convenient care clinics. During the past ten years, 19 eClinicalWorks customers have received the prestigious HIMSS Davies Award, honoring excellence in Electronic Health Record implementation. The company is second largest in the country for e-prescribing. Based in Westborough, Mass., eClinicalWorks has additional offices in Austin, New York City, Chicago, California, Georgia, London, India, and Dubai. For more information, please visit www.eclinicalworks.com, Facebook, Twitter or call 866-888-6929.

eClinicalWorks is a trademark of eClinicalWorks, LLC. All other trademarks or service marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.


