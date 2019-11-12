eGlobalTech : Launches Product Update with Cloudamatic 3.0

eGlobalTech, A Tetra Tech Company, is pleased to announce a major product update to Cloudamatic®, a scalable open source solution for automating the complete deployment and orchestration of infrastructure, security, configuration, and provisioning for any application to the cloud. Used in both the public and private sectors, Cloudamatic shortens application migration cycles from weeks to a single day.

With release 3.0, Cloudamatic includes the following features:

Complete Microsoft Azure Migration & Deployment Support Cloudamatic now deploys and migrates applications to Microsoft Azure with our one-click deployment engine. This makes Cloudamatic the only single solution on the market to automate application migration, deployment, orchestration, security, and monitoring to the three main cloud providers - Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Applications can be migrated from on-premise infrastructure to Azure or between cloud service providers (i.e. AWS to Azure, and vice versa).

Containerization Support Across All Cloud Providers With this release, Cloudamatic supports containerization across all cloud providers, including Microsoft Azure. Containers allow organizations to deploy software, services, and applications to any environment and to create new data or production environments easily, without environment-specific configurations. Previously, customers needed to configure their own containers, which took extra time and made deployments error prone.

Kubernetes Support Across All Cloud Providers Kubernetes, the industry leading container management platform, enables users to build and deploy scalable distributed applications. Cloudamatic now leverages Kubernetes to provide customers flexibility when performing containerization management. This makes Cloudamatic the only automated deployment offering that supports all three cloud providers and each cloud provider’s respective Kubernetes platform (Kubernetes for Google, AKS for Azure, and Fargate for AWS).



Find out more about Cloudamatic ®.

About eGlobalTech

eGlobalTech, A Tetra Tech Company, is an IT, cybersecurity, and management consulting firm based in Arlington, VA. Our focus is to provide the public sector with innovative solutions, leveraging cutting-edge tools and methodologies to meet the federal government’s most pressing business needs. To achieve this objective, our core practice areas are integrated to provide federal clients with comprehensive, end-to-end results. For more information, please visit our website at eglobaltech.com.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com, follow us on Twitter (@TetraTech), or like us on Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112006032/en/