eGlobalTech : Relocates to Advance Business Growth

09/17/2019 | 01:14pm EDT

eGlobalTech (eGT), A Tetra Tech Company—a leading provider of innovative IT, cyber, and management consulting services for the federal government—announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Arlington to the Tysons Corner area, effective September 16, 2019. The new office space is located at 1900 Gallows Road, Suite 800, Vienna, Virginia. All other contact information will remain the same.

The new Tysons Corner location will provide a contemporary workplace, including a dedicated space for its technology lab. The technology lab serves as an incubation engine to solve client-related technical challenges by building repeatable, leading-edge solutions and capabilities.

eGT’s new facility will support its continued growth and empower employees to easily work together and address client needs more efficiently and enhance the customer experience.

“We outgrew our previous headquarters in Arlington and chose a location closer to our key customers. The layout of the new space was designed with our employees in mind to foster collaboration and innovation,” said Joe Zimmerman, eGT Chief Operating Officer.

“We are excited for this new chapter in eGlobalTech’s growth and look forward to welcoming employees, clients, and partners to our new headquarters,” said Zimmerman.

About eGlobalTech

eGlobalTech, A Tetra Tech Company, is an IT, cybersecurity, and management consulting firm based in Arlington, VA. Our focus is to provide the public sector with innovative solutions, leveraging cutting-edge tools and methodologies to meet the federal government’s most pressing business needs. To achieve this objective, our core practice areas are integrated to provide federal clients with comprehensive, end-to-end results. For more information, please visit our website at eglobaltech.com.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com, follow us on Twitter ( @TetraTech), or like us on Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
