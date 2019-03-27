eLichens : sets new standards for gas safety with the introduction of its new generation optical methane sensor

With the increase in incidents related to industrial and residential gas
leaks, eLichens, a leading designer of patented gas sensors, launches
Foxberry-CH4 methane sensor for gas leak detection. The goal of
Foxberry-CH4 sensor is to make the environment safe for citizens and gas
utilities professionals by dramatically reducing the number of
casualties and ultimately saving lives. In addition, it will cut down
the cost of interventions (firefighters and gas utilities) due to false
alarms that in most cases can be avoided.
eLichens relies on its patented infrared wide bandwidth light source to
design the optical Methane sensor with industrial grade performances:
ultra-low power consumption for battery-powered connected products, fast
response time, ease of configuration, auto-calibration, unprecedented
lifespan exceeding 10 years (with near-zero-drift).
Certified ATEX, eLichens Foxberry-CH4 sensor is explosion-proof. It has
successfully completed a series of reliability tests performed by an
independent and internationally recognized gas testing laboratory.
"eLichens' ultimate goal is to help gas utilities companies keep public
safety high a key priority", said Wahid Issa, CEO of eLichens. "Our
pioneering Non-Dispersive-Infra-Red (NDIR) based technology is already
setting new industry standards for Methane detection. "
eLichens Foxberry-CH4 methane sensor is in production and has been
selected by the global leader in the security industry and by a few
other partners in the energy distribution market because of its
unparalleled benefits.
eLichens smart sensors products will be demonstrated during the Sensor
Expo 2019 in San Jose, CA, USA on June 25 to 27, booth # 544
About eLichens (www.elichens.com):
Founded in December 2014, eLichens' mission is to pioneer the smart
sensor network to enable air quality detection services through data
fusion, cloud computing and analytics to create a safer and eco-friendly
environment. The company relies on a portfolio of patents, know-how and
skills that enable comprehensive air quality solution. eLichens is
headquartered in Grenoble, France, with sales offices in Silicon Valley,
California, USA, as well as technology and manufacturing partners around
the world.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005236/en/