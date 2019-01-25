eMARINE Global Announces Second Phase of its Warship ECDIS Contract with Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMARINE Global, Inc. (OTC: EMRN), a leading provider of information and communications technology for the maritime industry, is pleased to announce its second contract with Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction (HHIC) to deliver its Warship Electronic Chart Display & Information System (WECDIS) for four new Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy patrol ships. In 2018, eMARINE Global successfully delivered on the first phase of this project, installing its innovative WECDIS technology on the first four patrol ships. The ROK Navy has ordered a total of 12 patrol ships from HHIC.



“We are pleased to continue our work with HHIC and the ROK Navy,” stated Ung Gyu Kim, Chairman and CEO of eMARINE Global. “Last year, eMARINE delivered 21 new WECDIS installations for the ROK Navy and Coast Guard, dominating the defense market in Korea. In total, we’ve supplied more than 350 units of the chart-based navigation systems to the ROK government, placing us in a position of leading market share. Also, we maintain the chart-based navigation systems for 214 ships in the ROK Navy fleet.”

Once the Company completes the delivery of these four patrol ships, it will begin the third and final phase of the contract, completing WECDIS installations for the remaining four new patrol ships.

Founded in 2001 and based in South Korea, eMARINE Global is working with a growing base of marquee customers to achieve maritime ICT convergence through fully integrated products and services, offering state-of-the-art e-navigation, marine Internet of Things (IoT), and marine big data solutions, primarily in Korea with near-term expansion into U.S. and Chinese markets.

eMARINE Global’s customer base includes Hyundai Heavy Industries, Samsung Heavy Industries, and SAAB.

About eMARINE Global, Inc.

eMARINE is a provider of information and communications technology in the maritime industry. Specifically, eMARINE provides solutions for collection, integration and display of maritime information abroad and ashore by electronic means to enhance berth to berth navigation and related services. These solutions provide the most efficient means to secure the safety of life at sea and to protect the marine environment. All products and services are offered through subscription, installation, updates and/or maintenance contracts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “project”, “prospects”, “outlook”, and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would”, “may”, and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

