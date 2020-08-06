eMaxx : Announces the Appointment of Eileen Currie to Lead Insurance Operations

eMaxx, a leading commercial property and casualty InsurTech, today announced that Eileen Currie has been appointed President / CEO of eMaxx’s insurance operating companies. Eileen Currie will lead the insurance operations in underwriting, client services, and distribution for its alternative risk captive insurance programs.

“We are honored to have Eileen join eMaxx to serve as President/CEO of the insurance operating companies,” said Brian McCarthy, CEO of eMaxx Assurance Group of Companies, Inc. “Her experience in commercial lines insurance, driving scalable long-term growth and digital innovation complements the Company’s as we continue to grow our existing captive program and launch heterogeneous captives.”

Eileen’s expertise includes leading a national field and marketing organization; product design and management; building agent/broker relationships; geographical expansion and creating specialized offerings and services. She served in various capacities within Arbella Insurance Group, Crum & Forster, The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company, Columbia Insurance Agency, Inc., and CIGNA.

“InsurTech’s are going to dramatically change the commercial insurance industry,” says Eileen Currie, President/CEO, eMaxx Insurance Services. “The technology that eMaxx has developed today combined with what they are delivering to policyholders and Members will reduce expense and loss cost.”

eMaxx acts as the sponsor of eCaptiv, a Vermont domiciled captive reinsurance company that is organized to provide protected cells reinsurance support. eCaptiv PC1-IC and PC2-IC are for energy companies within fuel distribution, energy transportation, energy construction, renewable energy, agricultural cooperative, and utilities segments. The PC3-IC and PC4-IC programs offer captive risk solutions to emergency roadside assistance providers that are affiliated with AAA. For more information about the eCaptiv programs, please visit https://www.emaxxgroup.com.

About eMaxx

eMaxx Assurance Group of Companies, Inc. is an InsurTech that has four operating companies. The companies include: eMaxx Insurance Services, LLC (MGA & Insurance Program Administrator), eCaptiv (Vermont Domiciled Captive Insurance Company), eRisk Solutions, LLC (Loss Prevention / Safety, Claims Investigational & Oversight, and Litigation Management) and eTech Services, LLC (Loss Expense Reducing Technology Systems and Platforms including Telematics Exchange and eLive Connect). More information can be found at: https://www.emaxxgroup.com.

