Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

eMaxx : Announces the Appointment of Eileen Currie to Lead Insurance Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 10:01am EDT

eMaxx, a leading commercial property and casualty InsurTech, today announced that Eileen Currie has been appointed President / CEO of eMaxx’s insurance operating companies. Eileen Currie will lead the insurance operations in underwriting, client services, and distribution for its alternative risk captive insurance programs.

“We are honored to have Eileen join eMaxx to serve as President/CEO of the insurance operating companies,” said Brian McCarthy, CEO of eMaxx Assurance Group of Companies, Inc. “Her experience in commercial lines insurance, driving scalable long-term growth and digital innovation complements the Company’s as we continue to grow our existing captive program and launch heterogeneous captives.”

Eileen’s expertise includes leading a national field and marketing organization; product design and management; building agent/broker relationships; geographical expansion and creating specialized offerings and services. She served in various capacities within Arbella Insurance Group, Crum & Forster, The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company, Columbia Insurance Agency, Inc., and CIGNA.

“InsurTech’s are going to dramatically change the commercial insurance industry,” says Eileen Currie, President/CEO, eMaxx Insurance Services. “The technology that eMaxx has developed today combined with what they are delivering to policyholders and Members will reduce expense and loss cost.”

eMaxx acts as the sponsor of eCaptiv, a Vermont domiciled captive reinsurance company that is organized to provide protected cells reinsurance support. eCaptiv PC1-IC and PC2-IC are for energy companies within fuel distribution, energy transportation, energy construction, renewable energy, agricultural cooperative, and utilities segments. The PC3-IC and PC4-IC programs offer captive risk solutions to emergency roadside assistance providers that are affiliated with AAA. For more information about the eCaptiv programs, please visit https://www.emaxxgroup.com.

About eMaxx

eMaxx Assurance Group of Companies, Inc. is an InsurTech that has four operating companies. The companies include: eMaxx Insurance Services, LLC (MGA & Insurance Program Administrator), eCaptiv (Vermont Domiciled Captive Insurance Company), eRisk Solutions, LLC (Loss Prevention / Safety, Claims Investigational & Oversight, and Litigation Management) and eTech Services, LLC (Loss Expense Reducing Technology Systems and Platforms including Telematics Exchange and eLive Connect). More information can be found at: https://www.emaxxgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:22aNIELSEN : New Study Reveals Latinos Are Transforming Cultural Connections During COVID-19
PR
10:21aGLOBAL SHIP LEASE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:21aPREMIER MITON GROUP PLC : - Form 8.3 - Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc
PR
10:21aSTRATEGY ANALYTICS : Pricing Dashboards – Fast Access to Global Fixed Broadband Pricing, Including Constantly Evolving Time Series
BU
10:20aBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
10:19aViacomCBS beats estimates for revenue, profit on streaming boost
RE
10:19aPress Release on Market Developments (2020-41)
PU
10:19aDAKTRONICS : Automation Arts and Daktronics Build Partnership With Multiple Recent Projects
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
2OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : Singapore lender DBS profit skids 22% but pandemic-hit business steadyi..
3AXA : AXA : 2020-08-06-AXA-1H20 Earnings
4SAVILLS PLC : Britain's Savills hurt by lockdown curbs on property visits
5EURONAV NV : EURONAV : maakt resultaten tweede kwartaal en eerste jaarhelft 2020 bekend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group