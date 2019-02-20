eMerge Americas : Travels To Washington, D.C. To Kick Off Partnership With George Washington University

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eMerge Americas, the premier technology event connecting the Americas, formally announced a new partnership with the George Washington University, located in Washington, D.C. The private research university will have a notable presence at the eMerge Americas annual event, taking place on April 29-30, 2019.

"Through the eMerge Americas conference, GW will be able to showcase our growing strengths in science, technology and engineering. In addition, some of our top student innovators and entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to pitch their ideas on a global stage. We are looking forward to sharing GW's expertise with new audiences through this partnership," said Thomas LeBlanc, President of the George Washington University.

eMerge Americas has partnered with the George Washington University to engage innovative GW startups. Together, the two institutions hosted a pitch competition last night on the George Washington University's Foggy Bottom campus in Washington, D.C. As a result, the three winners were fast-tracked to the eMerge Americas Startup Showcase in April.

"The genesis of eMerge Americas began with building out a technology conference to connect startups with global enterprises and international investors," said Manuel D. Medina, founder and Chairman of the board of eMerge Americas and CEO of Cyxtera Technologies, which operates the Cyxtera Federal Group in Washington, D.C. "After nearly six years, we've expanded our talent pipeline to include startups from across the Americas, and we are very pleased to partner with the George Washington University, which has a renowned incubator program."

At the eMerge Americas event, which will be held in Miami Beach, FL, George Washington University will unveil an exhibition highlighting faculty research in the areas of technology, policy, and cybersecurity. Additionally, President LeBlanc will be hosting a keynote discussion at the 6th annual eMerge Americas (eGOV) Summit on April 29, 2019. The eGOV Summit brings together top government officials and business leaders from around the world to explore public-private partnerships and how disruptive technology can be leveraged to transform communities.

eMerge Americas is proud to announce the George Washington University Pitch competition winners who will advance to the Startup Showcase in April:

KnoNap – a one-of-a-kind discreet napkin that tests for the presence of date rape drugs in beverages

Nanochon – a startup that creates 3D printed knee cartilage implants

– a startup that creates 3D printed knee cartilage implants M-Size Me – a ground-breaking digital obesity management tool (OBT) designed to help doctors visually explain the obesity diagnosis and to help teens achieve their weight loss goals.

To register to attend the eMerge Americas premier technology conference visit: https://www.emergeamericas.com/register/

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is the premier technology event connecting Latin America to the rest of the world held annually at the Miami Beach Convention Center. By connecting global industry leaders and investors with America's top business executives, technology decision-makers, and entrepreneurs, eMerge Americas is transforming Miami into the tech hub of the Americas. In 2018, eMerge Americas attracted more than 15,000 attendees from 400 participating companies and more than 40 countries. eMerge Americas serves as a catalyst in order to propel innovation and investment in South Florida and Latin America. The eMerge Americas founding partners include: Medina Capital, A Rod Corporation, Greenberg Traurig, Knight Foundation, Miami-Dade County, and the Miami Herald. For more information about eMerge Americas, please visit: emergeamericas.com.

About George Washington University

The George Washington is the largest institution of higher education in the District of Columbia. Created by an Act of Congress in 1821, the university offers comprehensive programs of undergraduate and graduate liberal arts study, as well as degree programs in medicine, public health, law, engineering, education, business and international affairs. Additionally, the university conducts innovative research and provides specialized educational opportunities at its Virginia Science and Technology Campus in Ashburn, VA. Each year, GW enrolls a diverse population of undergraduate, graduate and professional students from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and more than 130 countries.

