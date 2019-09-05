eMoney Advisor : Launches ‘That Makes Cents' Podcast Aimed at Simplifying Money Conversations in Partnership with Benzinga

eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of financial planning software and solutions, today debuted “That Makes Cents,” a podcast produced in partnership with Benzinga. This new podcast series aligns with eMoney’s new mission and vision of helping people talk about money and making planning more accessible to achieve financial peace of mind. Host Spencer Israel of financial media outlet Benzinga is joined by industry experts and financial advisors to discuss financial planning trends, technology, behavioral finance and more. Listeners will learn how to navigate uncomfortable money conversations and gain insights to inform future financial decisions.

The inaugural episode features Ed O’Brien, CEO of eMoney, and Pamela Capalad, CFP®, AFC and founder of Brunch & Budget, who converse about the evolving financial planning industry and the underlying demand for advice that continues to grow. Pointing to the findings of a recent survey conducted by eMoney, O’Brien and Capalad examine how people talk about, spend, and feel about money.

The survey results reveal that the majority of Americans do not feel comfortable discussing money, with 57% admitting that they purposely avoid talking about personal finances with their friends. Additionally, 63% of U.S. adults have never consulted a financial advisor, which can ultimately perpetuate poor spending and saving habits.

“We believe that when people are willing to open up about money, they will see better outcomes in their financial lives,” said O’Brien. “There is a need to help individuals and households understand their goals across all spectrums of wealth, so advisors have the unique opportunity to scale their business to serve more clients.”

Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick added: “At Benzinga, our mission is to make things easier to consume, and that spreads to personal finance. Money can be so hard to talk about for so many people, and we are hoping to change that one day at a time with initiatives like this podcast series with eMoney.”

Currently, more than 60,000 financial professionals across the country rely on eMoney’s solutions to deliver collaborative financial planning to approximately 4 million households.

“Every day we work with financial advisors who understand the power of planning and its ability to enable individuals and families to achieve their financial goals,” O’Brien added. “We hope sharing insight from industry experts on the podcast will promote smart financial habits among people across all income levels and encourage them to have open conversations about money to set them on a path for financial success.”

To listen to the first episode of “That Makes Cents”, please visit info.emoneyadvisor.com/podcast. It will also be available to stream and download on iTunes, Spotify, Audioboom, Stitcher, Tunein, Google Podcast and SoundCloud in the coming days.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC (“eMoney”) provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in comprehensive financial planning, eMoney’s solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development and drive overall growth. More than 60,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve nearly 4 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: www.emoneyadvisor.com.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content that is sought after by Wall Street's top traders. Benzinga provides timely, actionable ideas that help users navigate even the most uncertain and volatile markets – in real-time with an unmatched caliber. For more information, please visit: www.benzinga.com.

