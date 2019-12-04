Log in
ePac Flexible Packaging Announces Expansion into Asia Pacific Market

12/04/2019 | 01:01pm EST

Austin, Texas USA, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePac Flexible Packaging, the industry leader in fast time to market, short and medium run length finished pouches and rollstock, has announced plans to expand into the Asia Pacific region. Newly created ePac Holdings Asia Pacific, located in Singapore, will manage the expansion with the first manufacturing location, ePac Indonesia, slated to be operational in the 2nd quarter of 2020 in Bandara Mas, Tangerang, Indonesia. Sales in the region are scheduled to commence in early 2020.

This announcement builds on 15 ePac locations previously announced in the United States, and entry into Europe with ePac Silverstone opening this month in the UK.

Managed by Hadi Widayat, Director of ePac Holdings Asia Pacific, the company will be a collaborative investment between ePac Holdings US, Era Prima and the Indosterling group of companies. 

According to Mr. Widayat, “We would like to empower local small businesses with flexible packaging products on par with the big brand owners to enable them to compete nationally and internationally. The short-run, quick turnaround philosophy of ePac will bring tremendous benefits for many local businesses that currently do not have the scale, capital, or expertise to compete. We will start with a base in the Indonesian market then moving forward to South East Asia and Australia/New Zealand”. 

Focused primarily on food manufacturers and co-packers, ePac ships finished pouches in 15 business days or less, and rollstock in under 10 business days. ePac’s unique business model is built on breakthrough digital printing technology from Hewlett Packard. To learn more about ePac Indonesia visit ePacFlexibles.com

In line with the global movement toward sustainable packaging, ePac’s all-digital platform is far more eco-friendly than conventional printing processes since waste and process steps are eliminated and energy consumption is reduced. Additionally, brands have the ability to order to demand so less flexible packaging is kept in inventory and ultimately discarded. ePac also offers recyclable, compostable,  and “Post Consumer Recycled” (PCR) film options. 

According to Jack Knott, CEO of ePac Flexible Packaging: “Our Asia Pacific operations will be based on the same strategy that has grown our US and European operations, which is to serve our local communities with flexible packaging that competes with larger brands in design, structure, and quality.  We feel Indonesia is the perfect launching point for our Asia operations with a large population that is demanding local, small brands on a regional basis".

About ePac Flexible Packaging:

Established in 2016 ePac is the first company based entirely on break-through digital printing technology from Hewlett Packard, the Indigo 20000. This technology platform enables small and medium-sized brands to accelerate growth with a packaging partner that is committed to their success.

ePacFlexibles.com

 

Attachment 

Carl Joachim
ePac Flexible Packaging
+15615737992
cjoachim@epacllc.com

Hadi Widayat
ePac Holdings Asia Pacific
+62811890996
hwidayat@ePacFlexibles.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
