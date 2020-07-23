Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ePedigree Software Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Use of Serialization to Tackle Counterfeiting to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the ePedigree software market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.25 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005544/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ePedigree Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ePedigree Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Altair Engineering Inc., Axway Inc., International Business Machines Corp., JDA Software Group Inc., Merit Solutions Inc., Oracle Corp., rfxcel Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG, and TraceLink Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The use of serialization to tackle counterfeiting has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

ePedigree Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

ePedigree Software Market is segmented as below:

  • Deployment
    • On-premises
    • Cloud
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41063

ePedigree Software Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ePedigree software market report covers the following areas:

  • ePedigree Software Market Size
  • ePedigree Software Market Trends
  • ePedigree Software Market Analysis

This study identifies the growing adoption of high-tech developments to enhance the pharma supply chain as one of the prime reasons driving the ePedigree software market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

ePedigree Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist ePedigree software market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the ePedigree software market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the ePedigree software market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ePedigree software market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deployment placement
  • On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cloud - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Altair Engineering Inc.
  • Axway Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • JDA Software Group Inc.
  • Merit Solutions Inc.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • rfxcel Corp.
  • SAP SE
  • Siemens AG
  • TraceLink Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:40pCROWN : Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Goals Approved By Science Based Targets Initiative
PR
02:39pAM BEST : Pandemic Deals a Wild Card to U.S. Personal Automobile Insurers (AM BestTV)
BU
02:37pCARTIER RESOURCES : Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares
AQ
02:37pUnilever Capitalizes on Coronavirus Cleaning Boom -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:36pGECINA : Earnings at June 30, 2020
BU
02:35pPutnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds
BU
02:35pCUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Represents RPG in Disposition of Two New Premier Industrial Assets in San Diego for $85 Million
BU
02:34pAPPLE : faces deceptive trade practices probe by multiple U.S. states - document
RE
02:34pFUEL CYCLE : Recognized as Best Company for Professional Development
PR
02:34pUB BANCORP : Releases Earnings for the Quarter & Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold rallies anew on latest U.S.-China row, stocks falter
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings growth steady
3LG CHEM, LTD. : 'Please mine more nickel,' Musk urges as Tesla boosts production
4American and Southwest rethink summer flight adds as demand stalls
5BHG GROUP AB : INTERIM REPORT: 1 January-30 June 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group