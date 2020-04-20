ePhyto news: Morocco in full exchange mode - zero paper by 2021?

The international electronic exchange of ePhytos was launched in Morocco on 26 March, making it one of the first African countries to fully integrate and use ePhyto within its national trade system. The first exchanges took place between Morocco's Office National de Sécurité Sanitaire des produits Alimentaires (ONSSA) and the United States' Department of Agriculture (USDA).

ePhyto exchanges between Morocco and other countries in the ePhyto programme will become operational in the coming weeks and months.

This action is expected to reduce the administrative burden on border agencies and pave the way for Morocco to exchange other types of data with trading partners. Morocco has ambitious plans 'to fully digitalise all import and export operations and achieve 'zero paper' by 2021'. Read more here.