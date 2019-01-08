Log in
ePower Metals : Appoints Tyler Ross VP Investor Relations and Grants Incentive Stock Options

01/08/2019 | 02:35pm EST

DGAP-News: ePower Metals Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ePower Metals Appoints Tyler Ross VP Investor Relations and Grants Incentive Stock Options

08.01.2019 / 20:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2019) - ePower Metals Inc. (TSXV: EPWR) (the 'Company' or 'ePower') appoints Tyler Ross VP Investor Relations and announces the grant of incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan, officers of the Company.

Mr. Ross has 18 years of capital market work experience. He has been involved in every stage of business development from inception through to exit. Mr. Ross has worked with many successful public companies, including Fronteer Gold, which went on to sell its asset to Newmont for $2.5-billion. Mr. Ross was also a consultant to Fission Uranium, which was a uranium discovery in the prolific Athabasca basin that went on to be sold to Denison for $80-million. Mr. Ross was also a consultant to Mira Resources, a Nigerian junior oil exploration company. Mr. Ross was also responsible for finding and financing Tranzeo Wireless from its seed round financing until its eventual initial public offering to the senior Toronto Stock Exchange at over $1.50 per share.

Michael Collins, President & CEO states: 'I am pleased to welcome Tyler to the ePower Metals team. His experience and expertise will be a great asset to the Company and our stakeholders as we develop our cobalt and gold projects in Idaho, Mexico and Suriname.'

ePower has entered into a six-month term contract with Tyler Ross as of January 8th, 2019, which may be extended by mutual agreement or terminated by either party on 30 days notice. Tyler will receive $3,500 per month and has been awarded 150,000 options with an exercise price of $0.22.

The company has granted options to officers of the company to purchase up to an aggregate of 190,000 treasury shares. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.22 per share for a period of two years and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's stock option plan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Michael Collins
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:
Nancy Curry
VP Corporate Development
ePower Metals Inc.
1507 - 1030 West Georgia Street,
Vancouver BC, V6E 2Y3
Telephone: (604) 428-6128
Facsimile: (604) 428-6430
Website: www.epowermetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

We seek safe harbor.

08.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ePower Metals Inc.
Canada
ISIN: CA29429R1029

 
End of News DGAP News Service

764415  08.01.2019 

© EQS 2019
