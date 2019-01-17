ePower Metals : Visit ePower Metals at Booth 422 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

January 17, 2019

Vancouver, British Columbia, January 17th, 2019 - ePower Metals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'ePower') (TSX.V: EPWR, OTCQB: EPWMF, FSE: O4V2) will be at the Cambridge House's Vancouver Resource Investment Conference from January 20-21, 2019, 8 am-5 pm at the Vancouver Convention Centre West.

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference is a source of information for investment trends and ideas, covering all aspects of the natural resource industry. Each year, the VRIC hosts over 60 keynote speakers, 350 exhibiting companies and 9000 investors. This conference allows attendees to meet and connect with leading resource & mining companies, facilitates & schedules private 1-on-1 meetings with company CEO's and industry speakers as well as providing exposure and insights to trend-spotting keynote speakers.

Join us for President and CEO Michael Collins' corporate presentation at 1:20 - 1:30pm - Sunday, Jan 20th (Workshop 6) or visit ePower at booth 422 from 10 am-5 pm Sunday and Monday.

About ePower Metals

ePower Metals Inc. is committed to creating significant shareholder value by advancing a high-quality portfolio of metals for the future - cobalt, copper and manganese - that the company believes are undervalued, strategically positioned and have significant potential to provide future supply to the growing rechargeable battery industry. With core projects in Mexico, Idaho and Suriname, ePower is well placed to develop significant cobalt resources in in the face of tightly constrained cobalt market supply.

