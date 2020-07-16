Log in
eQHealth Solutions : Once Again Earns URAC Accreditation in Disease Management

07/16/2020 | 12:33pm EDT

The designation demonstrates the highest level of commitment to quality healthcare

eQHealth Solutions is proud to announce that it has earned URAC re-accreditation in Disease Management. URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. By achieving this status, eQHealth Solutions has demonstrated a comprehensive commitment to quality care, improved processes and better patient outcomes.

For more than 30 years, eQHealth Solutions has improved the lives of millions of people annually through their high-tech, human-touch approach to population health management.

“URAC accreditation in Disease Management is very meaningful recognition to us, as it further ensures our clients are receiving outstanding service,” said Glen Golemi, President and CEO at eQHealth Solutions. “This accreditation validates our continued commitment to delivering the highest level of service in the population health management industry.”

“With Disease Management Accreditation from URAC, eQHealth Solutions is recognized to have the expertise to work effectively with providers in improving population health and managing chronic disease care,” said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. “eQHealth Solutions’ successful reaccreditation through URAC’s broad and rigorous standards and measures prove its commitment to quality care.”

About eQHealth Solutions

Founded in 1986, eQHealth Solutions is a population health management and technology solutions company that touches millions of lives annually throughout the nation. Our high-tech and human-touch models include innovative technology solutions and care coordination services and focus on outcomes and optimization of provider and payer networks. eQHealth serves a variety of entities including federal, state and commercial clients. www.eqhs.com

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.


© Business Wire 2020
