eQHealth Solutions : and Ebix, Inc. Form Partnership to Provide Comprehensive Population Health Services and Technology Solutions to Ebix Health Clients

Aligning efficient claims administration with innovative population health management technology and services for a 360-degree approach to comprehensive benefits administration and risk management.

eQHealth Solutions, a leading Population Health technology and services company, has formed a partnership with Ebix Health, a division of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries.

The eQHealth Solutions and Ebix Health partnership provides Ebix Health’s clients with high-tech population health management technology coupled with medical management and care management services. The benefit administrator’s role of an employer sponsored health plan has expanded from efficient claims management to also helping the employer maintain a healthy population and manage risk. This partnership facilitates the integration of knowledge across many factors that influence health and health outcomes providing the ability to proactively manage and optimize member health while significantly improving the financial well-being of the organization.

This partnership will provide Ebix Health clients with the ability to utilize eQHealth’s eQCare® Medical Management Services that complement existing medical management staff or to allow eQHealth to completely manage these services including utilization and disease management programs. eQHealth’s staff oversee and ensure the quality of relevant care while promoting appropriate utilization management of medical services ensuring members receive the best possible care based on medical necessity. The eQCare® Population Health Management Services offering is a human-touch, community-based care management model. With hands-on, face-to-face care coordinators, member engagement and quality of care is improved, and unnecessary spending is reduced, including reduced readmissions and ER visits.

Ebix Health clients will also benefit from eQHealth’s HITRUST and CMS-certified technology platform, eQSuite®, that promotes clinical integration between disparate stakeholders providing a comprehensive 360-degree view of member health including social and economic factors. eQHealth’s eQSuite® Population Health Management Technology proactively identifies high-risk, high-cost members and populations with its extensive predictive modeling and machine learning capabilities. The system helps guide members to the right care at the right time utilizing integrated evidence-based assessment tools and embedded clinical guidelines. eQHealth’s eQSuite® Business Intelligence and Healthcare Analytics Technology will provide Ebix Health’s clients with intuitive, hands-on access to information with proper interpretation by advanced healthcare specific analytics that turns data into actionable information supporting advanced predictive modeling & risk stratification initiatives.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer our clients a state-of-the-art population health management solution through our partnership with eQHealth Solutions,” said Jim Senge, Senior Vice President, Ebix Health. “This partnership, and the tight integration of our technologies, provides Ebix Health’s clients with population health management technology and service offerings to proactively manage utilization, care management, and disease management programs, to name a few, helping their members achieve optimal health outcomes while reducing costs. Coupled with eQHealth’s world-class Medical Management services, and as users of their own platform, the result is a complete solution that is clinically focused and is continually enhanced to meet the industry’s ever evolving business and regulatory requirements.”

“We value the ability to offer various technologies and services under one umbrella providing an integrated population health management solution to Ebix Health’s client base,” said Glen J. Golemi, President and Chief Executive Officer, eQHealth Solutions. “Our collective capabilities will provide a greater opportunity for Ebix Health clients to improve the health of their members and manage overall risk of their organizations. This is a validation of both companies’ years of experience and hard work to come together and offer solutions that make both organizations better.”

About eQHealth Solutions

eQHealth Solutions is a 360-degree population health management technology and services provider that offers comprehensive utilization management, care management, business intelligence and healthcare analytics and total population health management technology and services that touch millions of lives annually throughout the nation. eQHealth’s high-tech and human-touch approach includes innovative technology solutions and services focused on optimal member health outcomes while reducing costs. eQHealth serves a variety of entities including government and commercial healthcare payers, third-party administrators, and self-insured employer groups. www.eqhs.com

About EBIX, Inc.

With 50+ offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix’s main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services, around the world.

Ebix Health, a division of Ebix, Inc., is a leading provider of consumer health information and benefits management solutions for some of the world's largest insurance carriers, third party administrators (TPAs) and self-administered organizations, benefits brokers, employers, healthcare organizations, and educational institutions. www.ebix.com

