eRace Cancer : Says 78-Year-Old Don Wright—a 16-Year Cancer Survivor—to Run in Iowa Senior Games on February 23rd as He Gears up for the National Senior Games in June

eRace Cancer, a social media campaign to educate patients about advances
and innovations in cancer treatments, said that Don Wright, now 78 years
old, will be running in the Iowa
Senior Games on Saturday, February 23, in Rock Island, Ill. Don, who
has the blood cancer multiple myeloma, has run 100 marathons since his
diagnosis in 2003, and is preparing to compete at the 2019
National Senior Games, held every two years. This year’s competition
will be in June in Albuquerque, NM. Don qualified for the National Games
in four events last year, the 200, 400, 800 and 1,500 meter runs,
despite dealing with knee and hamstring issues.
In 2019, Don plans to step up his training and improve his event times,
while competing in various State Senior Games and USA Track and Field
events throughout the winter and spring. Don is able to focus on his
training and competitions because newer cancer treatments, that weren’t
around when he was diagnosed, manage his cancer and even leave him
feeling well enough to run.
Says Don, “When I was diagnosed, I looked it up, and the life expectancy
for myeloma was 2-5 years. Now, 16 years later, I’m running track in the
National Senior Games and can even dream about winning a medal. How’s
that for progress?”
Aside from a chance to “stick cancer in the eye” each time he starts a
race, running is also a joyous family affair for Don, who trains and
travels to meets with his wife of over 55 years, Ardis, and their adult
daughter, Sarah. In fact, Ardis also qualified for the National Senior
Games, and will be competing in Albuquerque in the 100, 200 and 400
meter events. For Ardis, whose father was diagnosed with cancer around
the same age Don was, and lived only five more years, running together
is a testament to medical progress.
Read more about Don’s story on www.eRaceCancer.run,
and follow him on social media at www.facebook.com/eRaceCancer,
and @eRaceCancer on Twitter.
