eResonate Media Closes $1 Million Funding Round

04/06/2020 | 10:19am EDT

PLAYA VISTA, Calif., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eResonate Media announced today the successful completion of its one-million dollar convertible note offering.

Former Skadden Arps senior partner and current eResonate CEO, Michael Gisser stated: "Given the current environment of social distancing and the new popularity of live-streaming musician's performances, our business model has suddenly become even more relevant in today's world. Nearly two years of hard work is beginning to pay off for eResonate, as investors are now showing substantial interest in our business model and proprietary technology. By year end, eResonate intends to begin activating its nationwide network and live-streaming its user's favorite bands to their mobile and other devices."

Advisory Board Member, Chris Breed who is credited with the 'Renaissance of Hollywood' for creating the first of many successful Supper Clubs in Hollywood, including the World-renowned Roxbury followed by the Sunset Room, White Lotus, Cabana Club, Green Door and his latest ventures Lure and Le Jardin, believes that eResonate is launching just in time for live-music venue owners. Chris commented: "eResonate will be providing a much needed alternative and potentially superior economic opportunity for live-music venue owners and musicians, that is not only relevant during these uncertain times but also well into the future. eResonate's selected venues will have the opportunity to subsidize, or in some cases replace, beverage and ticket sales with a more reliable and substantial stream of revenue."

Upon activation, eResonate's registered online users will have access to unique and compelling real-time content on their mobile as well as other devices. The new online platform will deliver live performances and sound from a nationwide network of hand-picked venues. The company expects to have over 500 venues activated for unlimited plug-and-play virtual events by the end of the first quarter 2021.

eResonate Media was founded in 2018 by former media executive and professional investor Gary Kucher, who made it his mission to build and provide better tools and resources for small live-music venues and musicians. eResonate's platform and mobile app will grant new access to fans worldwide. The company has also developed and launched VenuesFirst.com, a search engine of small live-music venues throughout North America. eResonate Media Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Venues First, LLC and Livit Livestream, LLC are headquartered in California's new beach-area tech hub, Playa Vista. For more information visit us at: eResonate.com (or) eResonateMedia.com

Media Contact:
eResonate Media Corporation
Gary Kucher 
inquiry@eResonate.com
310.868.2255

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eresonate-media-closes-1-million-funding-round-301035893.html

SOURCE eResonate Media Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
