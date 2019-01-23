eSentire Partners with Carbon Black to Deliver a Market-leading Endpoint Defense Security Solution

eSentire,
Inc., the largest pure-play Managed
Detection and Response (MDR) provider, today announced the
availability of Managed Endpoint Defense, powered by Carbon
Black™, a leading provider in next-generation endpoint security
delivered via the cloud.
Managed Endpoint Defense will be powered by Carbon Black’s CB Defense,
an industry-leading, cloud-delivered endpoint security solution that
allows organizations to predict and prevent threats using advanced
predictive models, blocking even emerging, never-before-seen attacks
that other solutions might overlook.
The combination of Managed Endpoint Defense and CB Defense provides
organizations the ability to accelerate time-to-value, enabling them to
quickly deploy, operationalize and harden NGAV protection to prevent
attackers from executing payloads and compromising systems. Managed
Endpoint Defense delivers a holistic solution uniquely pairing
eSentire’s visibility into the threat landscape with MDR to provide an
unparalleled prevention approach.
“We are pleased to partner with Carbon Black to deliver a robust
solution that helps our clients accelerate the value of their
investment, helping them reach a hardened state more quickly,
efficiently and effectively,” said Sean Blenkhorn, Field CTO, eSentire.
“Together, with our MDR platform, we provide unparalleled protection,
now including endpoint prevention, to our client base.”
“Protecting the endpoint is a critical part of cybersecurity in today’s
attack landscape,” said Tom Barsi, SVP of Business Development, Carbon
Black. “By combining Carbon Black’s CB Defense with eSentire’s Managed
Endpoint Defense, customers can be confident in knowing they have
comprehensive protection of critical endpoint assets. We’re thrilled to
be expanding our partnership with eSentire.”
“Endpoints are a primary target for cybercriminals. While organizations
are spending increasing amounts on endpoint protection, most are
achieving only marginal results,” said Aaron Sherrill, Senior Analyst,
451 Research. “Continuous monitoring and response to advanced endpoint
threats requires a combination of technology, expertise, analytics,
automation and intelligence that is difficult for most enterprises to
deliver on their own. Solutions such as eSentire’s Managed Endpoint
Defense alleviate the burden of endpoint protection while delivering the
prevention, detection and response capabilities needed to combat today’s
modern threats.”
Key features of Managed Endpoint Defense include:
-
Dedicated endpoint security team with consultative approach
-
Initial set-up and ongoing, consultative, tuning and refinement of
policies
-
Continuous review of non-blocked policy violations with integrated
refinements
-
Global threat intelligence integration from eSentire Managed Detection
and Response
-
Integrated behavioral and cloud-based reputation to identify deceptive
threats
-
Automated blocking to stop advanced and file-less attacks
-
Attack chain visualization
-
Complete endpoint visibility
-
Endpoint isolation capabilities to prevent lateral spread
Learn more about Managed Endpoint Defense, powered by Carbon Black here.
About eSentire:
eSentire®
is the largest pure-play Managed
Detection and Response (MDR) service provider, keeping organizations
safe from constantly evolving cyber attacks that technology alone cannot
prevent. Its 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC), staffed by elite
security analysts, hunts, investigates, and responds in real-time to
known and unknown threats before they become business disrupting events.
Protecting more than $5.7 trillion AUM in the financial sector alone,
eSentire absorbs the complexity of cybersecurity, delivering
enterprise-grade protection and the ability to comply with growing
regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.esentire.com
and follow @eSentire.
