eShopWorld : Announces Key Executive Appointments as Part of Ongoing Growth Strategy

New CIO and CFO Bring Decades of Leadership Experience in High-Growth, Tech-Led Environments

eShopWorld, one of the world’s leading cross-border commerce companies, today announced two senior management team appointments as part of its continuing strategy to grow revenue and services: Conor O’Kane joined the company as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and David Manifold joined as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Both executives will report to CEO Tommy Kelly. eShopWorld simplifies every aspect of the international e-commerce process by removing the challenges many brands encounter when trying to sell and ship product internationally.

O’Kane and Manifold have considerable senior management experience in technology-led, high-growth environments. O’Kane brings an innate understanding of the power of B2B commerce platforms, having spent the last four years as Head of Technology for the e-commerce and mobile platforms within Travelport, a travel commerce platform providing distribution, technology, payment and other solutions for the global travel and tourism industry. He has more than 20 years of management experience and previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Mobile Travel Technologies. O’Kane holds a BSc in Applied Physics from Dublin City University, an MSc in Electronics—Optics/Information Processing from Queen’s University Belfast and an MBA from University College Dublin.

Manifold joins the company with over 30 years’ experience in the financial and technology sectors. He most recently served as Group CFO at Oasis Group, where he and his team supported an aggressive growth agenda. Prior to that, Manifold spent almost a decade at Aer Lingus as Director of Integration and Corporate Strategy Director. He brings significant financial and operational strategy expertise to eShopWorld, having successfully led, structured and integrated complex M&A transactions as well as having led the integration of Aer Lingus into the IAG Group post-acquisition. Manifold holds an ACCA in Accounting from Griffith College Dublin and an MBA from Henley Business School.

“Conor and David both have hands-on experience that makes them an excellent fit for eShopWorld,” said eShopWorld CEO Tommy Kelly. “Our platform’s effectiveness has been proven for some of the most respected retail brands in the world over the past decade, and over the next few years, we will make significant investments in further scaling the services we offer to discerning and growth-focused premium brands. I welcome the expertise that Conor and David will contribute to this process.”

eShopWorld provides premium global e-commerce solutions to retailers and brands, allowing them to increase global revenues by providing local shopping experiences to consumers in up to 200 markets. The company’s end-to-end solution optimizes each element in the shopping journey, from local payments to checkout to delivery to returns, ensuring that brands can expand internationally and grow cross-border sales while protecting and enhancing the brand experience at every customer touchpoint. The company works with some of the world’s most iconic lingerie, fashion and sportswear brands and manages the global e-commerce requirements of five of the top 10 apparel brands. The company has also recently onboarded a range of new brands to its platform, including premium British retailer LK Bennett; luxury Italian retailer Paul&Shark; and multi-brand online Korean retailer W Concept.

About eShopWorld

Established in 2010, eShopWorld’s core e-commerce solution connects premium brands with consumers in more than 200 countries. Headquartered in Ireland, eShopWorld also has offices in the US, Singapore and the Netherlands. The company is privately owned by Tommy Kelly and Asendia, an alliance between two equal partners, La Poste (France) and SwissPost (Switzerland).

