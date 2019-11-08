eShopWorld : Named One of Internet Retailer's 2020 Leading Vendors to the Top 1000 E-Retailers

Leading Cross-Border Commerce Company Earns Number Two Ranking in International E-Commerce Services Category

eShopWorld, one of the world’s leading cross-border commerce companies, today announced that it has been named one of Internet Retailer’s 2020 Leading Vendors to the Top 1000 E-Retailers. eShopWorld earned the number two ranking in the International E-Commerce Services category. The ranking from Internet Retailer, which serves as a guide for e-retailers interested in partnering with technology solution providers, is based on the number of retail clients served that hold a position in the Internet Retailer Top 1000.

“Global commerce is one of the most significant growth opportunities for brands and retailers, and a seamless cross-border shopping experience is essential to capturing that,” said eShopWorld CEO Tommy Kelly. “We are so pleased by this recognition, which further affirms that we are helping our clients meet their growth objectives and that our partnership approach provides them with the valuable service and assurance they seek. We look forward to helping other brands and retailers expand internationally as we continue our mission of providing retail companies and their customers a simple, local online shopping experience, no matter where they are located.”

eShopWorld provides in-country cross-border e-commerce solutions to global retailers selling across six continents. The company’s technology platform allows global brands and retailers to localize their online offering in up to 200 markets around the world, making it easier for international shoppers to move seamlessly through the buyer journey and complete their purchases.

According to Internet Retailer, which is published by Digital Commerce 360, the vendors recognized in the International E-Commerce Services category aid e-retailers with software that addresses duty and tax rules, parcel delivery needs, currency conversion, and product returns in foreign markets. As international e-commerce continues to grow, the services offered by eShopWorld and other leading vendors are becoming increasingly important. eShopWorld works with some of the world’s most recognizable luxury, lingerie, fashion and sportswear brands and manages the global e-commerce requirements of five of the top 10 apparel brands.

About eShopWorld

Established in 2010, eShopWorld’s core e-commerce solution connects premium brands with consumers in more than 200 markets. Headquartered in Ireland, eShopWorld also has offices in the US, Singapore and the Netherlands. The company is privately owned by Tommy Kelly and Asendia, an alliance between La Poste (France) and SwissPost (Switzerland).

