eSilicon to present power optimization paper at SNUG Singapore, September 21, 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSilicon, a leading provider of FinFET-class ASICs, market-specific IP platforms and advanced 2.5D packaging solutions, will present Power Optimization for ASICs: Using Custom Low-Power Flops, September 21 at SNUG Singapore.



What

Power Optimization for ASICs: Using Custom Low-Power Flops

The IC manufacturing process is evolving rapidly, increasing the complexity of chip design. A block of 2M gates in 14nm occupies ~1mm2 in silicon while the same block in 7nm takes up only 0.3mm2, tripling the amount of logic that can be implemented in the same area. However, voltage scaling does not follow the same trend. From 14nm to 7nm, the nominal voltage is only lowered by 10 percent, resulting in a much higher power density in 7nm. While leakage power has been reduced significantly due to technology improvements (FinFETs), dynamic power, especially in high-performance chips, has grown significantly and is currently one key limitation in building ASICs.

EDA tools are shifting towards optimization of dynamic power from the well-established leakage power optimization, but that is not enough to compensate for the trend and it is necessary to look for additional design methods to reduce chip power consumption.

Based on our designs we see that clock networks and, in particular, the power consumption of the flops is responsible for roughly 50 percent of total power consumption. For that reason, we have developed custom low-power flops to reduce overall chip power. These flops have been optimized for low power while still retaining good performance. However, since they are slower than performance-optimized flops it is necessary to use them properly to meet the performance requirements of high-performance chips.

In this paper we present a methodology to make optimal use of our low-power flops without compromising the design performance using IC Compiler II. Using proprietary flops and the methodology presented here we can reduce power by around 15 percent without degrading the design performance.

Who

Tinh Ho Nam, manager, ASIC engineering, eSilicon and Hieu Vo Quang, ASIC design engineer, eSilicon

When

Friday, September 21, 2018

Where

Singapore

About SNUG

SNUG brings together users and technical experts to network and share best practices for tackling design and verification challenges.

