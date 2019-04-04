eSolutions Inc. Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification and HITRUST Certification of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSolutions Inc., a leading provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) analytics and cloud-based workflow solutions, today announced that its eligibility solutions, including its eligibility verification and coverage checker (MVP), claims editor (MedicareACE), analytics and reporting solution (MedicareSAM), DDE connection (Navigator), and denials management tool (Maven), have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.



HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s solutions have met key regulatory requirements and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places eSolutions in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“eSolutions has always been ahead of the curve on data security and earning the HITRUST CSF Certification validates our efforts,” said Gerry McCarthy, CEO, eSolutions. “The HITRUST CSF is the gold-standard that needs to be met, and eSolutions is pleased to be able to demonstrate its commitment by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification.”

“HITRUST has been working with the industry to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment. By taking the steps necessary to obtain HITRUST CSF Certified status, eSolutions is distinguished as an organization that people can count on to keep their information safe,” said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST.

About eSolutions

Founded in 1999, eSolutions Inc. is a leading healthcare technology company trusted by thousands of providers and payers throughout the industry. Our best-in-class suite of products provide powerful data analytics and workflow automation that ensure healthcare providers get paid quickly, securely and accurately. eSolutions’ unique platform delivers clear intelligence, allowing providers of all types and sizes to understand their data and use it to make informed decisions.

Contact:

Brian Martorana

913.971.4303

bmartorana@esolutionsinc.com