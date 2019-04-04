Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

eSolutions Inc. Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification and HITRUST Certification of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 10:09am EDT

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSolutions Inc., a leading provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) analytics and cloud-based workflow solutions, today announced that its eligibility solutions, including its eligibility verification and coverage checker (MVP), claims editor (MedicareACE), analytics and reporting solution (MedicareSAM), DDE connection (Navigator), and denials management tool (Maven), have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s solutions have met key regulatory requirements and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places eSolutions in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“eSolutions has always been ahead of the curve on data security and earning the HITRUST CSF Certification validates our efforts,” said Gerry McCarthy, CEO, eSolutions. “The HITRUST CSF is the gold-standard that needs to be met, and eSolutions is pleased to be able to demonstrate its commitment by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification.”

“HITRUST has been working with the industry to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment. By taking the steps necessary to obtain HITRUST CSF Certified status, eSolutions is distinguished as an organization that people can count on to keep their information safe,” said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST.

About eSolutions

Founded in 1999, eSolutions Inc. is a leading healthcare technology company trusted by thousands of providers and payers throughout the industry. Our best-in-class suite of products provide powerful data analytics and workflow automation that ensure healthcare providers get paid quickly, securely and accurately. eSolutions’ unique platform delivers clear intelligence, allowing providers of all types and sizes to understand their data and use it to make informed decisions.

Contact:
Brian Martorana
913.971.4303
bmartorana@esolutionsinc.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:29aJanus Henderson Commits Nearly $1.6 Million to Junior Achievement for the Redevelopment of its JA Titan® Program
PR
10:28aNATIONAL AMERICAN UNIVERSITY HOLDNGS : Dr. Sohini Sastri honoured with D. Litt
AQ
10:27aAESO : Resignation of directors
PU
10:27aENVIRO ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : (1) TERMINATION OF PREVIOUS SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT; (2) SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE AND (3) RESUMPTION OF TRADING (in PDF)
PU
10:27aCHINA RUNDONG AUTO : 2019-04-04 Voluntary Announcement – Agreement For The Intention To Transfer Shares In Relation To A Possible Very Substantial Disposal.pdf
PU
10:27aSOPHEON : Agile Product Owner
PU
10:27aZHENGYE INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Principal Place of Businees in Hong Kong
PU
10:27aBRIMSTONE INVESTMENT : Posting of Circular
PU
10:27aENCOMPASS HEALTH : Functional therapy focuses on mastering everyday activities
PU
10:27aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - EARTHPORT PLC - AMENDMENT
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Not just Brexit - EU frets next crisis may come from money managers, clearing
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia to issue first Boeing investigation report on Thursday
3COMMERZBANK AG : UniCredit eyes bid for Commerzbank if Deutsche talks fail - sources
4ADMIRAL GROUP : Saga shares plunge as older Britons cut back on European travel
5INTESA SANPAOLO : INTESA SANPAOLO AND FEDERLEGNOARREDO: 1 billion for innovation and the circular economy of t..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About