Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

eSolutions' Tool Helps Providers Manage New CMS Prior-Authorization Requirements for Outpatient Procedures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 11:01am EDT

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning July 1, 2020, Medicare began requiring prior authorization for five types of surgery – blepharoplasty, botulinum toxin injections, panniculectomy, rhinoplasty and vein ablation – performed at hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services (CMS), the prior-authorization process serves as a method for controlling unnecessary increases in the volume of these services. For more than two decades, providers across the country have turned to eSolutions to streamline the manual process of submitting documentation to CMS and their Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC). Now, using the Medicare esMD (electronic submission of medical documentation) tool available from eSolutions, providers can implement a new content code – 8.5 – that further helps route prior-authorization documentation submitted via esMD.

It has been a primary goal for eSolutions, the industry’s leading Medicare billing experts, to reduce the manual process for providers when they submit documentation to CMS. eSolutions’ Medicare esMD is a single, web-based tool to securely transfer and track documents – streamlining the overall electronic submission of documentation and medical records.

Before now, Medicare has never reimbursed providers for what it considers plastic surgery, including hooded eyes/eye lift procedures, but it will now pay when any of the five procedures is pre-authorized. Hospitals are responsible for obtaining prior authorization before the procedure, while surgeons determine medical necessity and scheduling in order to perform the procedure. According to CMS, prior authorization for these services ensures that beneficiaries continue to receive medically necessary care, while also keeping the medical necessity documentation requirements unchanged for providers.

Providers submit prior-authorization requests and documentation to their MAC. If the MAC determines medical necessity, it will issue a Unique Tracking Number (UTN) for hospitals to include on the claim before submission. UTNs are now required, and Medicare will deny the claim if it is not included. For claims that include a UTN, MACs will complete their review and issue a decision within 10 business days.

Prior authorizations are required for services performed on or after July 1, 2020. MACs began accepting prior-authorization requests starting June 17 for requests submitted via fax, mail and the MAC electronic portals. Submissions through esMDs began July 6.

The new 8.5 code allows hospitals to request a UTN and begin the prior authorization process without enduring manual authorization processes through the phone or traditional mail, both which cost precious time and resources. eSolutions’ products now support all 14 content codes in esMDs, including 8.5.

Learn more about eSolutions’ Medicare esMD tool here, or by calling 866.633.4726. 

About eSolutions

eSolutions’ powerful, easy-to-use revenue cycle and workflow management tools, paired with actionable data insights, strengthen our clients’ revenue health by shortening the time between claims submission and payment, reducing audit and compliance risk, and improving overall operational outcomes. For more than 20 years, providers of all types, including the nation’s largest post-acute care organizations and health systems, have trusted us to deliver innovative solutions and second-to-none client service. We find deep satisfaction and purpose in finding solutions to tough challenges and caring for our clients just as they do their patients.

Contact:
Holly Rohleder
Marketing Director
(913) 971-4381
hrohleder@esolutionsinc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aNIELSEN : And SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder Combine Tools To Empower Walmart Suppliers To Optimize Online Content And Performance
PR
11:31aEQUITABLE : AB to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on July 23, 2020
PR
11:31aWGU WASHINGTON : Offers Scholarships to Community and Technical College BAS Graduates
BU
11:31aLIQID : and Broadcom Deliver First Turnkey PCIe 4.0 Fabric Platform
BU
11:31aWarehouse Racking Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand For Storage And Warehousing to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
11:31aREALPAGE : Expands Resident Living Solutions with Lockbox, Eliminating In-Office Payments
BU
11:31aWalgreens to Cut 4,000 Jobs in U.K. Boots Stores, Suspend Buybacks -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:30aFREDDIE MAC : Record low US mortgage rates for the third consecutive week
AQ
11:30aAÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : Groupe ADP initiates negotiations with trade unions
GL
11:30aTOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Principal Agreement on the Sale of Tom Tailor GmbH to Fosun
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
2HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020
3AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
4BMW AG : RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIES FOR BATTERY CELLS: BMW Group sources sustainable cobalt worth around 100 millio..
5SAP SE : SAP : Shares Jump After 2Q Profit, Revenue Beat Consensus Estimates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group