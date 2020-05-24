Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

eSwatini cuts rates further in response to virus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/24/2020 | 05:03am EDT

The central bank of eSwatini has cut its main lending rate by 50 basis points to 4%, its latest reduction in recent months in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

In a statement on Friday, the bank cited the impact of the pandemic on its growth prospects, with the economy expected to shrink by 6.16% in 2020 under a pessimistic scenario.

Its rate decisions have also aligned with those in neighbouring South Africa, which also cut its main lending rate by 50 basis points on Thursday. eSwatini's local currency is pegged to the South African rand.

(Reporting by Lunga Masuku; editing by Emma Rumney and David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.98% 428.35 Delayed Quote.-21.04%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -1.49% 1531.7 Delayed Quote.-15.10%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.26% 138.87 Delayed Quote.-19.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Interest Rates"
05:03aeSwatini cuts rates further in response to virus
RE
05/22State Jobless Rates for April Show Uneven Impact of Pandemic -- 2nd Update
DJ
05/22Correction to State Jobless Rates Article
DJ
05/22Argentina defaults on bond payments as debt talks heat up
RE
05/22Why bond investors are willing to bet on money-losing Pemex after oil price crash
RE
05/22Britain in deepest downturn for centuries, scant chance of negative rates - Reuters poll
RE
05/21Bank of Canada governor says interest rates will probably stay low
RE
05/21Yield on UK five-year government bonds falls to new record low
RE
05/21COVID-era junk bond deals begin to go sour
RE
05/21South Africa's rand retreats as investors await rates decision
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's efforts to resolve financial risks slowed by virus - local central bank head
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : India's Reliance launches JioMart online grocery service, challenging Amazon, Flipkart
3DEUFOL SE : DEUFOL SE: The DEUFOL Plant in Debrecen has reached its highest point
4ARROW EXPLORATION CORP. : ARROW EXPLORATION : Announces Proposed Private Placement and Grant of Stock Options
5CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : CISCO : Eno Consulting Group Joins Cisco's Award-Winning Partner Program

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group