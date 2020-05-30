Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

eSwatini's economy forecast to shrink 6.7% due to coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/30/2020 | 06:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Swaziland's King Mswati III and his spouse Siphelele Mashwama greet journalists after attending the inauguration of Indonesia's President Joko Widodo for the second term, at the House of Representatives in Jakarta

The small mountain kingdom of eSwatini's economy will likely contract by 6.7% this year due to the coronavirus crisis, its government said on Friday.

"The pandemic has forced us to divert and realign our budget so that we can address this coronavirus challenge," said King Mswati III, Africa's last absolute monarch, in a statement released on Friday.

The fiscal deficit is set to widen to 9.1% from 4.3%.

The landlocked southern African nation formerly known as Swaziland was among the last in the world to record a COVID-19 death in late April.

It has now documented 279 positive cases with 2 deaths.

Most of eSwatini's 1.5 million people eke out a living as farmers or migrant labourers in neighbouring South Africa.

(Reporting by Lunga Masuku; Writing by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:19aLufthansa accepts tweaked demands by Brussels over state bailout
RE
06:53aBritain to launch big stimulus package before summer - FT
RE
06:45aOFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF : President Ghani accepts credentials of new Russian Ambassador
PU
06:44aeSwatini's economy forecast to shrink 6.7% due to coronavirus
RE
04:41aTullow Oil says 58 workers test positive for COVID-19 offshore Ghana
RE
03:45aGERMAN FEDERAL CHANCELLOR : UN COVID-19 meeting Coronavirus assistance for developing countries
PU
03:25aComment by Prime Minister Jüri Ratas on the European Commission's proposal regarding EU budget 2021-2027 and a new recovery instrument
PU
03:15aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE OF HUNGARY : The countries of Europe should not act as if they do not want good relations with China
PU
03:10aWage support programme now protects 137,000 persons' jobs
PU
03:10aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China defers income tax payments for small firms, household businesses
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends mostly higher as U.S.-China spat simmers
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Bets Big on China Electric Cars, Batteries
3UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : cutting 13 top jobs, adding international flights in July
4ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google postpones Android 11 unveiling amid U.S. protests
5ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Zoom plans to roll out strong encryption for paying customers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group