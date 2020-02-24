Log in
eToro : Launches DividendGrowth Portfolio

02/24/2020 | 04:01am EST

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eToro, the multi-asset investment platform, has launched a portfolio comprising stocks that have consistently paid investors a dividend over the past 20 years. The DividendGrowth portfolio makes investing in dividend stocks easier for retail investors, who might not have the time or knowledge to research a number of stocks.

eToro logo

Dividend-paying stocks are typically robust and established businesses but share prices might not have a competitive return on investment compared with younger, high-growth companies. A dividend strategy means investors could potentially benefit from a modest uptick in share price and also receive a payout for their loyalty to a company. 

All stocks included in the DividendGrowth portfolio have consecutively paid out a dividend for the past 20 years. As well as screening for a consecutive dividend payment, eToro's Investment Office built the portfolio based on market cap, beta, 5-year dividend average growth and previous year dividend yield. 

Yoni Assia, CEO and Co-founder of eToro, comments: "We believe that investing should be made as easy as possible for people. Ask any asset manager and they will say investing in dividend-paying stocks is one way to mitigate the downside of a volatile market. We know that not everyone has the time to research companies that pay a good and consistent dividend, so our new portfolio has already done the groundwork for them. 

"Investing on eToro combines quality with convenience. The new DividendGrowth portfolio will mean, for a minimum investment of $2,000, investors can add 40 dividend-paying stocks to their overall portfolio and invest for the long term in one click."

eToro's expanding list of portfolios to date have been designed to help make thematic investing easy for retail clients, enabling them to gain exposure to developments in renewable energy, big tech, drone and 5G technology. The DividendGrowth portfolio is the first in eToro's 2020 roadmap to make traditional investment strategies more accessible for people.

Allocating part of an investor's portfolio to dividend paying stocks is a common practice for long term investors. The portfolio comprises 40 companies from around the world, including Proctor and Gamble, Diageo, IBM, Pepsico, AT&T and L'Oreal.

Notes to editors

Visit our website for more information on the DividendGrowth portfolio.

About eToro
eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can invest in a simple and transparent way. The eToro platform enables people to invest in the assets they want, from stocks and commodities to cryptoassets. We are a global community of more than ten million registered users who share their investment strategies; and anyone can follow the approaches of those who have been the most successful. Due to the simplicity of the platform users can easily buy, hold and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real time, and transact whenever they want. www.etoro.com 

Disclaimer:
eToro is regulated in Europe by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK and by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in Australia.

Your capital is at risk. CopyPortfolios™ is a portfolio management product. CopyPortfolios™ should not be considered as exchange-traded funds, nor as hedge funds. 

Past performance is not an indicator of future results.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/520426/eToro_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/etoro-launches-dividendgrowth-portfolio-301009202.html

SOURCE eToro


© PRNewswire 2020
