eTrueNorth Actively Participating in “The Fight Is In Us” Campaign Encouraging COVID-19 Survivors to Donate Plasma

07/31/2020 | 10:50am EDT

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eTrueNorth, the U.S.-based healthcare technology company that enables laboratory testing at retail pharmacies and enables more than 50% of all drive-through COVID-19 specimen collection sites, has joined the federal government’s The Fight Is In Us campaign. This broad-based national campaign will encourage all individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma that may help others diagnosed with the virus. eTrueNorth will begin proactively communicating via email and text message with all individuals who receive a COVID-19 positive test result from the drive-through specimen collection sites it coordinates across the country.

When an individual recovers from COVID-19, they produce antibodies that may be able to help others. This is called convalescent plasma. A COVID-19 survivor’s convalescent plasma may be transfused into patients struggling against the virus or used to develop another potential treatment.

eTrueNorth will be asking those who have had a positive test result from one of the drive-through specimen collection sites to consider donating plasma by visiting https://thefightisinus.org/. COVID-19 survivors can then learn if they are eligible to participate and find their closest donation center.

“We are very happy to help raise awareness for this important national campaign that may lead to survivors helping those currently fighting the disease,” said Coral May, eTrueNorth’s Chief Executive Officer & President. “eTrueNorth is currently working with more than 350 sites in 39 states. My hope is that our active participation in this campaign encourages those who have recovered from this virus to donate the much-needed plasma.”

How to Get a COVID-19 Test
Individuals that desire a COVID-19 test should visit www.doineedacovid19test.com to identify the specimen collection sites that are coordinated by eTrueNorth. Upon registering, individuals can select a location, date and time for specimen collection. Results are available within three to five business days of specimen collection.

How COVID-19 Survivors Can Learn More about Convalescent Plasma Donation
Individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for at least 14 days should visit https://thefightisinus.org/. On this website, individuals can check to ensure they are eligible and learn more information on how and where to donate at an FDA-licensed center.

About eTrueNorth
eTrueNorth drives access, quality, and affordability by enabling healthcare services to be provided to consumers at local pharmacies. By empowering local pharmacists to administer preventative healthcare screenings and close gaps in care, eTrueNorth works in partnership with retail pharmacies, self-funded employers, third-party payors and pharmaceutical manufacturers to identify undiagnosed conditions and better manage chronic diseases. eTrueNorth is on a mission to provide access to basic health and wellness services to every individual, through a network of trusted providers at retail pharmacies. By leveraging the accessibility of retail pharmacies, eTrueNorth expands the scope of services provided to consumers to be more effective and of higher quality and at the same time, enhance the pharmacy’s value as a key participant in a multidisciplinary healthcare delivery model.

eTrueNorth began its participation in the drive-through testing site program in April in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The company is utilizing its proven technology infrastructure to enable drive-through COVID-19 collection sites across the country. By partnering with national pharmacy brands, eTrueNorth takes full advantage of its Voucher Solution to make testing available to those in need. The company is growing its partnerships with national pharmacy brands to increase COVID-19 testing sites across the country.

Media Contact:
Tom Wiser
eTrueNorth Communications
twiser@etruenorth.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
