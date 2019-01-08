Log in
eXp World : Realty Announces December ICON Agents

01/08/2019 | 03:39am EST

BELLINGHAM, WASH. - Jan. 7, 2019 - eXp Realty, the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced 33 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for December 2018.

The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award recognizes agents who achieve certain production goals and represent a good cultural fit for the brokerage. At eXp Realty, its core values shape the company's culture, so a number of factors such as how ICON agents make positive change in the company and their local communities are evaluated when awarding this honor.

eXp Realty ICON agents for December are as follows:

  • Christine Dang, Nevada
  • Philip De Marchis, Ohio
  • Jeffrey Dickinson, Washington
  • Deanna Evans, North Carolina
  • Ryan Ferguson, Texas
  • Wendy Foreman, Oklahoma
  • Lynne Garton, Georgia
  • Andrew Gaydosh, Ohio
  • Mark Gipple,Kansas and Missouri
  • Gina Gladis, Maryland
  • Rodney Heard, Indiana
  • Debra Hubka, Alabama
  • Julian Jackson, Georgia
  • Mark Lemmons, Texas
  • Edward Lenzer, California
  • Kirk Linehan, Arizona
  • Chad Madlom, Colorado
  • Joseph Malerba, Connecticut
  • Holly Maloney, Ohio
  • Cody and Tara McCarthy, Colorado
  • Jeff McIntyre, Michigan
  • Shannon Milligan, Virginia
  • Todd Moore, Texas
  • Kandis Palmer, Arizona
  • Lisa Pender, Texas
  • Jim Pruett, Indiana
  • Sondra Richard, Louisiana
  • Edward Schmidt, Missouri
  • Marcia Souers, Indiana
  • David Upchurch, North Carolina
  • Brett Young, Ohio
  • Teresa Zamora, Oregon
  • Mark Zawaideh, Michigan

The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production goals within an agent's anniversary year. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification details are available on the ICON Agent Award page.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America and the first and only real estate brokerage to operate as one company-owned brokerage in all 50 U.S. states. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 15,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian provinces. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn company stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty's current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company's agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.eXpRealty.com.

Connect with eXp Realty and eXp World Holdings:

Media Relations Contact:

Cynthia Nowak
Vice president of marketing and communications, eXp Realty
360.419.5285 ext. 116
cynthia.nowak@exprealty.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik
Managing director, MZ Group - MZ North America
949.385.6449
greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us

Disclaimer

eXp World Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 08:38:03 UTC
