eXp World : Realty Announces December ICON Agents

BELLINGHAM, WASH. - Jan. 7, 2019 - eXp Realty, the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced 33 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for December 2018.
The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award recognizes agents who achieve certain production goals and represent a good cultural fit for the brokerage. At eXp Realty, its core values shape the company's culture, so a number of factors such as how ICON agents make positive change in the company and their local communities are evaluated when awarding this honor.
eXp Realty ICON agents for December are as follows:
Christine Dang, Nevada
Philip De Marchis, Ohio
Jeffrey Dickinson, Washington
Deanna Evans, North Carolina
Ryan Ferguson, Texas
Wendy Foreman, Oklahoma
Lynne Garton, Georgia
Andrew Gaydosh, Ohio
Mark Gipple,Kansas and Missouri
Gina Gladis, Maryland
Rodney Heard, Indiana
Debra Hubka, Alabama
Julian Jackson, Georgia
Mark Lemmons, Texas
Edward Lenzer, California
Kirk Linehan, Arizona
Chad Madlom, Colorado
Joseph Malerba, Connecticut
Holly Maloney, Ohio
Cody and Tara McCarthy, Colorado
Jeff McIntyre, Michigan
Shannon Milligan, Virginia
Todd Moore, Texas
Kandis Palmer, Arizona
Lisa Pender, Texas
Jim Pruett, Indiana
Sondra Richard, Louisiana
Edward Schmidt, Missouri
Marcia Souers, Indiana
David Upchurch, North Carolina
Brett Young, Ohio
Teresa Zamora, Oregon
Mark Zawaideh, Michigan
The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production goals within an agent's anniversary year. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification details are available on the ICON Agent Award page.
About eXp Realty
eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.
eXp Realty is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America and the first and only real estate brokerage to operate as one company-owned brokerage in all 50 U.S. states. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 15,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian provinces. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn company stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.
VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty's current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company's agents and staff.
For more information, please visit the company's website at www.eXpRealty.com.
