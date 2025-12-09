Welcome to the earnings calendar for listed companies on December 09, 2025. Today's key announcements include results from AutoZone, Inc., Ferguson Enterprises Inc., Casey's General Stores, Inc., and AeroVironment, Inc.

USA

AutoZone, Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings Release

Ferguson Enterprises Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings Release

Casey's General Stores, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings Release

AeroVironment, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings Release

SailPoint, Inc.: Q3 2026 Earnings Release

GameStop Corp.: Q3 2025 Earnings Release

Campbell Soup Company: Q1 2026 Earnings Release

Core & Main, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings Release

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings Release

BillionToOne, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings Release

Rest of the world

British American Tobacco p.l.c.: Q4 2025 Sales and Revenue Release - Pre-Close Trading Update

