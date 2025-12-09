USA
AutoZone, Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings Release
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings Release
Casey's General Stores, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings Release
AeroVironment, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings Release
SailPoint, Inc.: Q3 2026 Earnings Release
GameStop Corp.: Q3 2025 Earnings Release
Campbell Soup Company: Q1 2026 Earnings Release
Core & Main, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings Release
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings Release
BillionToOne, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings Release
Rest of the world
British American Tobacco p.l.c.: Q4 2025 Sales and Revenue Release - Pre-Close Trading Update
