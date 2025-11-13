Welcome to the calendar of publications for listed companies on November 13, 2025. Amongst the main announcements of the day are Siemens AG, Walt Disney, Tencent, and Alibaba Group.

US & Canada

Alibaba Group Holding Limited: Q2 2026 Earnings (estimate)

Walt Disney Company (The): Q4 2025 Earnings

Applied Materials, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

Brookfield Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

Nu Holdings Ltd.: Q3 2025 Earnings

JD.com, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)

Hydro One Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings

Credicorp Ltd.: Q3 2025 Earnings

JBS N.V.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Bilibili Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

AtkinsRéalis Group Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Europe

Siemens AG: Q4 2025 Results

Deutsche Telekom AG: Q3 2025 Results

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update

Enel S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Merck KGaA: Q3 2025 Results

3i Group plc: Q2 2026 Results

Generali: Q3 2025 Results

KBC Group NV: Q3 2025 Results

Talanx AG: Q3 2025 Results

Aviva plc: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update

EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG: Q3 2025 Results

Hapag-Lloyd AG: Q3 2025 Results

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Terna S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Eiffage S.A.: Q3 2025 Business Update - Turnover

Acciona, S.A.: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Statement

Aegon Ltd.: Q3 2025 Publication of business performance - Trading Update

Alstom: Q2 2026 Results

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)

KGHM Polska Miedz: Q3 2025 Results

Strabag SE: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Statement

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A.: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update

Fraport AG: October 2025 Publication of business development - Traffic Figures

Delivery Hero SE: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update

RENK Group AG: Q3 2025 Results

ICG plc: Q2 2026 Results

ALK-Abelló A/S: Q3 2025 Results

Halyk bank: Q3 2025 Results

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Spirax Group plc: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update

ConvaTec Group Plc: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update

Burberry Group plc: Q2 2026 Results

Persimmon Plc: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update

ACEA S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Reply S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Zealand Pharma A/S: Q3 2025 Results

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA: Q3 2025 Results

SBM Offshore N.V: Q3 2025 Business Update - Trading Update

Iren SpA: Q3 2025 Results

Bilfinger SE: Q3 2025 Results

Colonial SFL, SOCIMI, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Webuild S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Business update

DEME Group NV: Q3 2025 Business Update - Trading Update

Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Sixt SE: Q3 2025 Results

QinetiQ Group plc: Q2 2026 Results

Wienerberger AG: Q3 2025 Results

Carel Industries S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings

BioArctic AB: Q3 2025 Results

Embracer Group AB: Q2 2026 Results

B&M European Value Retail S.A.: Q2 2026 Results

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Q3 2025 Results

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Grand City Properties S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

OHB SE: Q3 2025 Results

SoftwareOne Holding AG: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update

Premier Foods plc: Q2 2026 Results

Inter Cars S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Montana Aerospace AG: Q3 2025 Results

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Assura plc: Q2 2026 Earnings (estimate)

Dermapharm Holding SE: Q3 2025 Results

Moltiply Group S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC: Q2 2026 Earnings (estimate)

Rai Way S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Q3 2025 Results

Deutsche EuroShop AG: Q3 2025 Results

Dürr AG: Q3 2025 Results

Modern Times Group MTG AB: Q3 2025 Earnings

Wacker Neuson SE: Q3 2025 Results

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Q3 2025 Results

Wizz Air Holdings Plc: Q2 2026 Earnings

AVI Global Trust plc: Q4 2025 Earnings (estimate)

Ubisoft Entertainment: Q2 2026 Earnings

Alerion Clean Power S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings

MBB SE: Q3 2025 Earnings

Norbit ASA: Q3 2025 Earnings

Atalaya Mining Copper, S.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings

tonies SE: Q3 2025 Results

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c: Q2 2026 Earnings (estimate)

Rest of the world

Tencent Holdings Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company: Q3 2025 Earnings

ADNOC Gas PLC: Q3 2025 Earnings

This financial publication calendar has been compiled with the utmost care from sources believed to be reliable and regularly updated. However, despite the care taken in its compilation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may remain.

We therefore invite you to systematically verify the information with official sources before making any decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com.