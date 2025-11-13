US & Canada
Alibaba Group Holding Limited: Q2 2026 Earnings (estimate)
Walt Disney Company (The): Q4 2025 Earnings
Applied Materials, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
Brookfield Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Nu Holdings Ltd.: Q3 2025 Earnings
JD.com, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Hydro One Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings
Credicorp Ltd.: Q3 2025 Earnings
JBS N.V.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Bilibili Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
AtkinsRéalis Group Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Europe
Siemens AG: Q4 2025 Results
Deutsche Telekom AG: Q3 2025 Results
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update
Enel S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Merck KGaA: Q3 2025 Results
3i Group plc: Q2 2026 Results
Generali: Q3 2025 Results
KBC Group NV: Q3 2025 Results
Talanx AG: Q3 2025 Results
Aviva plc: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG: Q3 2025 Results
Hapag-Lloyd AG: Q3 2025 Results
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Terna S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Eiffage S.A.: Q3 2025 Business Update - Turnover
Acciona, S.A.: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Statement
Aegon Ltd.: Q3 2025 Publication of business performance - Trading Update
Alstom: Q2 2026 Results
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)
KGHM Polska Miedz: Q3 2025 Results
Strabag SE: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Statement
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A.: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update
Fraport AG: October 2025 Publication of business development - Traffic Figures
Delivery Hero SE: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update
RENK Group AG: Q3 2025 Results
ICG plc: Q2 2026 Results
ALK-Abelló A/S: Q3 2025 Results
Halyk bank: Q3 2025 Results
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Spirax Group plc: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update
ConvaTec Group Plc: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update
Burberry Group plc: Q2 2026 Results
Persimmon Plc: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update
ACEA S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Reply S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Zealand Pharma A/S: Q3 2025 Results
Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA: Q3 2025 Results
SBM Offshore N.V: Q3 2025 Business Update - Trading Update
Iren SpA: Q3 2025 Results
Bilfinger SE: Q3 2025 Results
Colonial SFL, SOCIMI, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Webuild S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Business update
DEME Group NV: Q3 2025 Business Update - Trading Update
Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Sixt SE: Q3 2025 Results
QinetiQ Group plc: Q2 2026 Results
Wienerberger AG: Q3 2025 Results
Carel Industries S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings
BioArctic AB: Q3 2025 Results
Embracer Group AB: Q2 2026 Results
B&M European Value Retail S.A.: Q2 2026 Results
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Q3 2025 Results
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Grand City Properties S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
OHB SE: Q3 2025 Results
SoftwareOne Holding AG: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update
Premier Foods plc: Q2 2026 Results
Inter Cars S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Montana Aerospace AG: Q3 2025 Results
Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Assura plc: Q2 2026 Earnings (estimate)
Dermapharm Holding SE: Q3 2025 Results
Moltiply Group S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC: Q2 2026 Earnings (estimate)
Rai Way S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Q3 2025 Results
Deutsche EuroShop AG: Q3 2025 Results
Dürr AG: Q3 2025 Results
Modern Times Group MTG AB: Q3 2025 Earnings
Wacker Neuson SE: Q3 2025 Results
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Q3 2025 Results
Wizz Air Holdings Plc: Q2 2026 Earnings
AVI Global Trust plc: Q4 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Ubisoft Entertainment: Q2 2026 Earnings
Alerion Clean Power S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings
MBB SE: Q3 2025 Earnings
Norbit ASA: Q3 2025 Earnings
Atalaya Mining Copper, S.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings
tonies SE: Q3 2025 Results
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c: Q2 2026 Earnings (estimate)
Rest of the world
Tencent Holdings Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings
Abu Dhabi National Energy Company: Q3 2025 Earnings
ADNOC Gas PLC: Q3 2025 Earnings
