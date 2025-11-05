Welcome to the calendar of publications for listed companies on November 5, 2025. Amongst the main announcements today are results from Novo Nordisk, McDonald's, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Qualcomm, as well as dozens of other major companies. It's going to be a busy Wednesday!

US & Canada

Costco Wholesale Corporation: October 2025 Business update

McDonald's Corporation: Q3 2025 Results

AppLovin Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

Qualcomm, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

Arm Holdings plc: Q2 2026 Earnings

Robinhood Markets, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

DoorDash, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

McKesson Corporation: Q2 2026 Earnings

CRH plc: Q3 2025 Earnings

Emerson Electric Co.: Q4 2025 Earnings

Johnson Controls International Plc: Q4 2025 Earnings

Fortinet, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Cencora, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

Sempra: Q3 2025 Earnings

Energy Transfer LP: Q3 2025 Earnings

MetLife, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

The Allstate Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

Suncor Energy Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Great-West Lifeco Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Fair Isaac Corporation: Q4 2025 Earnings

Cameco Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Humana Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Sun Life Financial Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Targa Resources Corp.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Iron Mountain Incorporated: Q3 2025 Earnings

Atmos Energy Corporation: Q4 2025 Earnings

PPL Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

Nutrien Ltd.: Q3 2025 Earnings

WSP Global Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Figma, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

HubSpot, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Formula One Group: Q3 2025 Earnings

PTC Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

STERIS plc: Q2 2026 Earnings

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings

Texas Pacific Land Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Devon Energy Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

Curtiss-Wright Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

Corpay, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Trimble, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

CGI Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

IonQ, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Bunge Global SA: Q3 2025 Earnings

Coherent Corp.: Q1 2026 Earnings

Amcor plc: Q1 2026 Earnings

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Talen Energy Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

Tourmaline Oil Corp.: Q3 2025 Earnings

GFL Environmental Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Bentley Systems, Incorporated: Q3 2025 Earnings

Royalty Pharma plc: Q3 2025 Earnings

Performance Food Group Company: Q1 2026 Earnings

TKO Group Holdings, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Dynatrace, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings

Unity Software Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated: Q3 2025 Earnings

Duolingo, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Joby Aviation, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Snap Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Lundin Mining Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

Royal Gold, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Paycom Software, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Procore Technologies, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Revolution Medicines, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated: Q3 2025 Earnings

Albemarle Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

Owens Corning: Q3 2025 Earnings

U-Haul Holding Company: Q2 2026 Earnings

Europe

Novo Nordisk A/S: Q3 2025 Results

Siemens Healthineers AG: Q4 2025 Results

BMW AG: Q3 2025 Results

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update

Ahold Delhaize N.V.: Q3 2025 Results

Leonardo S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Q3 2025 Results

Sampo Oyj: Q3 2025 Results

Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Q3 2025 Business Update - Trading Update

Vonovia SE: Q3 2025 Results

Verbund AG: Q3 2025 Results

Orsted A/S: Q3 2025 Results

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Snam S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Q3 2025 Results

Bouygues SA: Q3 2025 Results

EDP Renováveis, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Telecom Italia S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Mowi ASA: Q3 2025 Results

Marks & Spencer Group plc: Q2 2026 Results

Buzzi SpA: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update

Pandora A/S: Q3 2025 Results

The Weir Group PLC: Q3 2025 Business update - IMS

Barry Callebaut AG: Q4 2025 Results

Barratt Redrow plc: Q1 2026 Trading Update

AUTO1 Group SE: Q3 2025 Results

Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Nordnet AB: October 2025 Business update - Monthly Statistics

Nexi S.p.A: Q3 2025 Results

Banca Generali S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Avanza Bank Holding AB: October 2025 business developments - Monthly Statistics

ISS A/S: Q3 2025 usiness developments - Trading Update

Vopak: Q3 2025 Results

DiaSorin S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Ambu A/S: Q4 2025 Results

Teleperformance SE: Q3 2025 Business update

Glanbia plc: Q3 2025 Business Update - First Half Management Statement

Medicover AB: Q3 2025 Results

flatexDEGIRO AG: October 2025 Business update

Sydbank A/S: Q3 2025 Results

freenet AG: Q3 2025 Results

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA: Q3 2025 Results

Sinch AB: Q3 2025 Results

TP ICAP Group PLC: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update

Anima Holding SpA: Q3 2025 Earnings

DOF Group ASA: Q3 2025 Results

Galapagos NV: Q3 2025 Results

Lancashire Holdings Limited: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Statement

Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA: Q3 2025 Results

Kontron AG: Q3 2025 Results

Storskogen Group AB: Q3 2025 Results

Saras S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)

Ariston Holding N.V.: Q3 2025 Results

Norconsult ASA: Q3 2025 Earnings

Trainline plc: Q2 2026 Earnings

Evotec SE: Q3 2025 Results

ZEAL Network SE: Q3 2025 Results

NEURONES: Q3 2025 Business update

Cloetta AB: Q3 2025 Results

AMG Critical Materials N.V.: Q3 2025 Results

Ambea AB: Q3 2025 Results

Rest of the world

Toyota Motor Corporation: Q2 2025 Earnings

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.: October 2025 Business update

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.: October 2025 Business update

ITOCHU Corporation: Q2 2025 Results

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.: Q2 2026 Earnings

SoftBank Corp.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited: Q3 2025 Results

