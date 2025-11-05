US & Canada
Costco Wholesale Corporation: October 2025 Business update
McDonald's Corporation: Q3 2025 Results
AppLovin Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Qualcomm, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
Arm Holdings plc: Q2 2026 Earnings
Robinhood Markets, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
DoorDash, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
McKesson Corporation: Q2 2026 Earnings
CRH plc: Q3 2025 Earnings
Emerson Electric Co.: Q4 2025 Earnings
Johnson Controls International Plc: Q4 2025 Earnings
Fortinet, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Cencora, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
Sempra: Q3 2025 Earnings
Energy Transfer LP: Q3 2025 Earnings
MetLife, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
The Allstate Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Suncor Energy Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Great-West Lifeco Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Fair Isaac Corporation: Q4 2025 Earnings
Cameco Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Humana Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Sun Life Financial Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Targa Resources Corp.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Iron Mountain Incorporated: Q3 2025 Earnings
Atmos Energy Corporation: Q4 2025 Earnings
PPL Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Nutrien Ltd.: Q3 2025 Earnings
WSP Global Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Figma, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
HubSpot, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Formula One Group: Q3 2025 Earnings
PTC Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
STERIS plc: Q2 2026 Earnings
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings
Texas Pacific Land Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Devon Energy Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Curtiss-Wright Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Corpay, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Trimble, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
CGI Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
IonQ, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Bunge Global SA: Q3 2025 Earnings
Coherent Corp.: Q1 2026 Earnings
Amcor plc: Q1 2026 Earnings
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Talen Energy Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Tourmaline Oil Corp.: Q3 2025 Earnings
GFL Environmental Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Bentley Systems, Incorporated: Q3 2025 Earnings
Royalty Pharma plc: Q3 2025 Earnings
Performance Food Group Company: Q1 2026 Earnings
TKO Group Holdings, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Dynatrace, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings
Unity Software Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated: Q3 2025 Earnings
Duolingo, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Joby Aviation, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
CF Industries Holdings, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Snap Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Lundin Mining Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Royal Gold, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Paycom Software, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Procore Technologies, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Revolution Medicines, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated: Q3 2025 Earnings
Albemarle Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Owens Corning: Q3 2025 Earnings
U-Haul Holding Company: Q2 2026 Earnings
Europe
Novo Nordisk A/S: Q3 2025 Results
Siemens Healthineers AG: Q4 2025 Results
BMW AG: Q3 2025 Results
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update
Ahold Delhaize N.V.: Q3 2025 Results
Leonardo S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Q3 2025 Results
Sampo Oyj: Q3 2025 Results
Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Q3 2025 Business Update - Trading Update
Vonovia SE: Q3 2025 Results
Verbund AG: Q3 2025 Results
Orsted A/S: Q3 2025 Results
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Snam S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Q3 2025 Results
Bouygues SA: Q3 2025 Results
EDP Renováveis, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Telecom Italia S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Mowi ASA: Q3 2025 Results
Marks & Spencer Group plc: Q2 2026 Results
Buzzi SpA: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update
Pandora A/S: Q3 2025 Results
The Weir Group PLC: Q3 2025 Business update - IMS
Barry Callebaut AG: Q4 2025 Results
Barratt Redrow plc: Q1 2026 Trading Update
AUTO1 Group SE: Q3 2025 Results
Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Nordnet AB: October 2025 Business update - Monthly Statistics
Nexi S.p.A: Q3 2025 Results
Banca Generali S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Avanza Bank Holding AB: October 2025 business developments - Monthly Statistics
ISS A/S: Q3 2025 usiness developments - Trading Update
Vopak: Q3 2025 Results
DiaSorin S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Ambu A/S: Q4 2025 Results
Teleperformance SE: Q3 2025 Business update
Glanbia plc: Q3 2025 Business Update - First Half Management Statement
Medicover AB: Q3 2025 Results
flatexDEGIRO AG: October 2025 Business update
Sydbank A/S: Q3 2025 Results
freenet AG: Q3 2025 Results
Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA: Q3 2025 Results
Sinch AB: Q3 2025 Results
TP ICAP Group PLC: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update
Anima Holding SpA: Q3 2025 Earnings
DOF Group ASA: Q3 2025 Results
Galapagos NV: Q3 2025 Results
Lancashire Holdings Limited: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Statement
Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA: Q3 2025 Results
Kontron AG: Q3 2025 Results
Storskogen Group AB: Q3 2025 Results
Saras S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)
Ariston Holding N.V.: Q3 2025 Results
Norconsult ASA: Q3 2025 Earnings
Trainline plc: Q2 2026 Earnings
Evotec SE: Q3 2025 Results
ZEAL Network SE: Q3 2025 Results
NEURONES: Q3 2025 Business update
Cloetta AB: Q3 2025 Results
AMG Critical Materials N.V.: Q3 2025 Results
Ambea AB: Q3 2025 Results
Rest of the world
Toyota Motor Corporation: Q2 2025 Earnings
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.: October 2025 Business update
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.: October 2025 Business update
ITOCHU Corporation: Q2 2025 Results
Mitsui & Co., Ltd.: Q2 2026 Earnings
SoftBank Corp.: Q2 2025 Earnings
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited: Q3 2025 Results
This financial publication calendar has been compiled with the utmost care from sources believed to be reliable and regularly updated. However, despite the care taken in its compilation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may remain.
We therefore invite you to systematically verify the information with official sources before making any decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com.