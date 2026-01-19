Monday, January 19, 2026
Europe
BELIMO Holding AG: Q4 2025 Business update
Virbac: Q4 2025 Business update
Rest of the world
BHP Group Limited: Q2 2026 Business update - Operational Review
Tuesday, January 20, 2026
US & Canada
Netflix, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
3M Company: Q4 2025 Earnings
US Bancorp: Q4 2025 Earnings
Fastenal Company: December 2025 Business update
Fastenal Company: Q4 2025 Earnings
DR Horton: Q1 2026 Earnings
United Airlines Holdings, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
Fifth Third Bancorp: Q4 2025 Earnings
KeyCorp: Q4 2025 Earnings
Europe
Rio Tinto plc: Q4 2025 Business update - Operations Review
Porsche AG: Q4 2025 Business update - Pre-Close
Wise plc: Q3 2026 Business update - Trading Update
Flughafen Wien AG: December 2025 Business update - Traffic
Cranswick plc: Q3 2026 Business update - Trading Statement
QinetiQ Group plc: Q3 2026 Business update - Trading Update
Cairn Homes plc: Q4 2025 Business update - Trading Update
Kier Group plc: Q2 2026 Business update - Trading Update
TF Bank AB: Q4 2025 Earnings
Wednesday, January 21, 2026
US & Canada
Johnson & Johnson: Q4 2025 Earnings
Charles Schwab: Q4 2025 Earnings
ProLogis, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
TE Connectivity plc: Q1 2026 Earnings
The Travelers Companies, inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
Kinder Morgan, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
Truist Financial Corporation: Q4 2025 Earnings
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated: Q4 2025 Earnings
Halliburton Company: Q4 2025 Earnings
Citizens Financial Group, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
Ally Financial Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
CACI International Inc: Q2 2026 Earnings
Europe
Experian plc: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update
Barry Callebaut AG: Q1 2026 Business update
Avanza Bank Holding AB: Q4 2025 Earnings
JD Sports Fashion Plc: Q4 2026 Business update - Trading Update
Hochschild Mining plc: Q4 2025 Business update - Production Results
Currys plc: Q3 2026 Business update - Trading Update
Elementis plc: Q4 2025 Business update - Trading Update
Rest of the world
Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd.: Q4 2025 Earnings
Thursday, January 22, 2026
US & Canada
Procter & Gamble Company: Q2 2026 Earnings
GE Aerospace: Q4 2025 Earnings
Abbott Laboratories: Q4 2025 Earnings
Intel Corporation: Q4 2025 Earnings
Intuitive Surgical, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
Capital One Financial Corporation: Q4 2025 Earnings
KLA Corporation: Q2 2026 Earnings (estimate)
Freeport-McMoRan Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
CSX Corporation: Q4 2025 Earnings
Xcel Energy Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings (estimate)
Northern Trust Corporation: Q4 2025 Earnings
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated: Q4 2025 Earnings
McCormick & Company, Incorporated: Q4 2025 Earnings
Southwest Airlines Co.: Q4 2025 Earnings (estimate)
East West Bancorp, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
Alcoa Corporation: Q4 2025 Earnings
Old Republic International Corporation: Q4 2025 Earnings
Europe
LVMH: Q4 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Christian Dior SE: Q4 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Investor AB: Q4 2025 Earnings
EQT AB: Q4 2025 Earnings
Essity AB: Q4 2025 Earnings
Tryg A/S: Q4 2025 Earnings
Bankinter, S.A.: Q4 2025 Earnings
Getlink SE: Q4 2025 Business update
Galenica AG: Q4 2025 Business update
Harbour Energy plc: Q4 2025 Business update - Trading & Operations Update
IG Group Holdings plc: Q2 2026 Earnings (estimate)
Huber+Suhner AG: Q4 2025 Business update
AJ Bell plc: Q1 2026 Business update - Trading Update
B&M European Value Retail S.A.: Q3 2026 Business update - Trading Statement
Argan: Q4 2025 Earnings
Stef: Q4 2025 Business update - Turnover
Kernel Holding S.A.: Q2 2026 Business update - Operations Update
Creades AB: Q4 2025 Earnings
Rest of the world
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk: Q4 2025 Earnings (estimate)
First Abu Dhabi Bank: Q4 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Friday, January 23, 2026
US & Canada
Schlumberger Limited: Q4 2025 Earnings
First Citizens BancShares, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation: Q3 2026 Earnings
Webster Financial Corporation: Q4 2025 Earnings
Europe
ERICSSON: Q4 2025 Earnings
HBM Healthcare Investments AG: Q3 2026 Earnings
This financial releases calendar is compiled with the greatest care from sources considered reliable and regularly updated. However, despite the attention paid to its preparation, errors, omissions or inaccuracies may remain.
We therefore invite you to systematically verify the information with official sources before making any decision. If you notice an error, please let us know at redaction@zonebourse.com