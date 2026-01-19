The Q4 2025 earnings season is gathering pace, with BHP Group, Netflix, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble and Intel all set to report.

Monday, January 19, 2026

Europe

BELIMO Holding AG: Q4 2025 Business update

Virbac: Q4 2025 Business update

Rest of the world

BHP Group Limited: Q2 2026 Business update - Operational Review

Tuesday, January 20, 2026

US & Canada

Netflix, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

3M Company: Q4 2025 Earnings

US Bancorp: Q4 2025 Earnings

Fastenal Company: December 2025 Business update

Fastenal Company: Q4 2025 Earnings

DR Horton: Q1 2026 Earnings

United Airlines Holdings, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

Fifth Third Bancorp: Q4 2025 Earnings

KeyCorp: Q4 2025 Earnings

Europe

Rio Tinto plc: Q4 2025 Business update - Operations Review

Porsche AG: Q4 2025 Business update - Pre-Close

Wise plc: Q3 2026 Business update - Trading Update

Flughafen Wien AG: December 2025 Business update - Traffic

Cranswick plc: Q3 2026 Business update - Trading Statement

QinetiQ Group plc: Q3 2026 Business update - Trading Update

Cairn Homes plc: Q4 2025 Business update - Trading Update

Kier Group plc: Q2 2026 Business update - Trading Update

TF Bank AB: Q4 2025 Earnings

Wednesday, January 21, 2026

US & Canada

Johnson & Johnson: Q4 2025 Earnings

Charles Schwab: Q4 2025 Earnings

ProLogis, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

TE Connectivity plc: Q1 2026 Earnings

The Travelers Companies, inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

Kinder Morgan, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

Truist Financial Corporation: Q4 2025 Earnings

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated: Q4 2025 Earnings

Halliburton Company: Q4 2025 Earnings

Citizens Financial Group, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

Ally Financial Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

CACI International Inc: Q2 2026 Earnings

Europe

Experian plc: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update

Barry Callebaut AG: Q1 2026 Business update

Avanza Bank Holding AB: Q4 2025 Earnings

JD Sports Fashion Plc: Q4 2026 Business update - Trading Update

Hochschild Mining plc: Q4 2025 Business update - Production Results

Currys plc: Q3 2026 Business update - Trading Update

Elementis plc: Q4 2025 Business update - Trading Update

Rest of the world

Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd.: Q4 2025 Earnings

Thursday, January 22, 2026

US & Canada

Procter & Gamble Company: Q2 2026 Earnings

GE Aerospace: Q4 2025 Earnings

Abbott Laboratories: Q4 2025 Earnings

Intel Corporation: Q4 2025 Earnings

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

Capital One Financial Corporation: Q4 2025 Earnings

KLA Corporation: Q2 2026 Earnings (estimate)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

CSX Corporation: Q4 2025 Earnings

Xcel Energy Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings (estimate)

Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings (estimate)

Northern Trust Corporation: Q4 2025 Earnings

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated: Q4 2025 Earnings

McCormick & Company, Incorporated: Q4 2025 Earnings

Southwest Airlines Co.: Q4 2025 Earnings (estimate)

East West Bancorp, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

Alcoa Corporation: Q4 2025 Earnings

Old Republic International Corporation: Q4 2025 Earnings

Europe

LVMH: Q4 2025 Earnings (estimate)

Christian Dior SE: Q4 2025 Earnings (estimate)

Investor AB: Q4 2025 Earnings

EQT AB: Q4 2025 Earnings

Essity AB: Q4 2025 Earnings

Tryg A/S: Q4 2025 Earnings

Bankinter, S.A.: Q4 2025 Earnings

Getlink SE: Q4 2025 Business update

Galenica AG: Q4 2025 Business update

Harbour Energy plc: Q4 2025 Business update - Trading & Operations Update

IG Group Holdings plc: Q2 2026 Earnings (estimate)

Huber+Suhner AG: Q4 2025 Business update

AJ Bell plc: Q1 2026 Business update - Trading Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A.: Q3 2026 Business update - Trading Statement

Argan: Q4 2025 Earnings

Stef: Q4 2025 Business update - Turnover

Kernel Holding S.A.: Q2 2026 Business update - Operations Update

Creades AB: Q4 2025 Earnings

Rest of the world

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk: Q4 2025 Earnings (estimate)

First Abu Dhabi Bank: Q4 2025 Earnings (estimate)

Friday, January 23, 2026

US & Canada

Schlumberger Limited: Q4 2025 Earnings

First Citizens BancShares, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation: Q3 2026 Earnings

Webster Financial Corporation: Q4 2025 Earnings

Europe

ERICSSON: Q4 2025 Earnings

HBM Healthcare Investments AG: Q3 2026 Earnings

