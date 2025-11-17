Monday, November 17, 2025
US & Canada
XPeng Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.: Q3 2025 Earnings
H World Group Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings
Luckin Coffee Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Aramark: Q4 2025 Earnings
Europe
Aéroports de Paris: October 2025 Traffic Figures
Encavis AG: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)
Big Yellow Group Plc: Q2 2026 Results
Sirius Real Estate Limited: Q2 2026 Results
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Retail Estates sa: Q2 2026 Results
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
US & Canada
The Home Depot, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
PDD Holdings Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Medtronic plc: Q2 2026 Earnings
Trip.com Group Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings
Baidu, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Futu Holdings Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings
AECOM: Q4 2025 Earnings
Amer Sports, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Europe
VINCI: October 2025 Trading update - Traffic Figures
Imperial Brands PLC: Q4 2025 Earnings
Diploma PLC: Q4 2025 Results
RTL Group S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
OSRAM Licht AG: Q4 2024 Results (estimate)
OSRAM Licht AG: Q3 2025 Results
Flughafen Wien AG: October 2025 Business development report - Traffic Results
Flughafen Wien AG: Q3 2025 Results
Softcat plc: Q1 2026 Publication of business performance - Trading Update
ENEA S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Ninety One Plc: Q2 2026 Results (estimate)
Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update
Great Portland Estates Plc: Q2 2026 Results
ams-OSRAM AG: Q3 2025 Results
Greencore Group plc: Q4 2025 Results
Nanobiotix: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)
Rest of the World
Xiaomi Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Wednesday, November 19, 2025
US & Canada
NVIDIA Corporation: Q3 2026 Results
The TJX Companies: Q3 2026 Results
Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings
Lowe's Companies, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Deere & Company: Q4 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Progressive Corporation: October 2025 Trading Update
Target Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Raymond James Financial, Inc.: October 2025 Trading Update - Operating Results
Viking Holdings Ltd: Q3 2025 Earnings
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Metro Inc.: Q4 2025 Results
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Europe
Sage Group plc: Q4 2025 Results
Iliad: Q3 2025 Earnings
Severn Trent Plc: Q2 2026 Results
Smiths Group plc: Q1 2026 Business Update - Trading Update
NKT A/S: Q3 2025 Results
British Land Company PLC: Q2 2026 Results
TAURON Polska Energia S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Jet2 plc: Q2 2026 Results
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A.: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)
MFE-Mediaforeurope N.V.: Q3 2025 Results
Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Personal Assets Trust plc: Q2 2026 Results (estimate)
Soitec: Q2 2026 Results
Lamda Development S.A.: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)
ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A.: Q3 2025 Publication of business update - Trading Update
Workspace Group Plc: Q2 2026 Results
Rest of the world
NetEase, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings
Thursday, November 20, 2025
US & Canada
Walmart Inc.: Q3 2026 Earnings
Intuit Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings
Ross Stores, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Veeva Systems Inc.: Q3 2026 Earnings
Copart, Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings
Jacobs Solutions Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
Warner Music Group Corp.: Q4 2025 Earnings
Europe
ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna: Q3 2025 Earnings
Halma plc: Q2 2026 Earnings
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpiecze? Spólka Akcyjna: Q3 2025 Results
Allegro.eu S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Q3 2025 Results
JD Sports Fashion Plc: Q3 2026 Business - Trading Update
Londonmetric Property Plc: Q2 2026 Results
Subsea 7 S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Q3 2025 Results
Ithaca Energy plc: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)
Asmodee: Q2 2026 Results
Mitie Group plc: Q2 2026 Results
Gimv NV: Q2 2026 Results
Grainger plc: Q4 2025 Earnings
Diagnostyka S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Dom Development S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Cadeler A/S: Q3 2025 Results
Breedon Group plc: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Statement
Nationwide Building Society: Q2 2026 Results
PORR AG: Q3 2025 Results
Polenergia S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Altri, SGPS, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Grupa Pracuj S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Develia S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Friday, November 21, 2025
US & Canada
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.: Q3 2025 Results
Europe
Ackermans & van Haaren NV: Q3 2025 Business update
Babcock International Group PLC: Q2 2026 Results
Bekaert NV: Q3 2025 Business - Trading Update
Rest of the world
Meituan: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Meituan: Q3 2026 Earnings (estimate)
