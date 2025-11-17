Welcome to the publication calendar for listed companies for the week of November 17 to 21, 2025. The main announcements this week include results from Walmart and The Home Depot, although above all Nvidia. The company with the highest market cap in the world will publish its results on Wednesday evening.

Monday, November 17, 2025

US & Canada

XPeng Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.: Q3 2025 Earnings

H World Group Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings

Luckin Coffee Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Aramark: Q4 2025 Earnings

Europe

Aéroports de Paris: October 2025 Traffic Figures

Encavis AG: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)

Big Yellow Group Plc: Q2 2026 Results

Sirius Real Estate Limited: Q2 2026 Results

Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Retail Estates sa: Q2 2026 Results

Tuesday, November 18, 2025

US & Canada

The Home Depot, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

PDD Holdings Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Medtronic plc: Q2 2026 Earnings

Trip.com Group Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings

Baidu, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Futu Holdings Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings

AECOM: Q4 2025 Earnings

Amer Sports, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Europe

VINCI: October 2025 Trading update - Traffic Figures

Imperial Brands PLC: Q4 2025 Earnings

Diploma PLC: Q4 2025 Results

RTL Group S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

OSRAM Licht AG: Q4 2024 Results (estimate)

OSRAM Licht AG: Q3 2025 Results

Flughafen Wien AG: October 2025 Business development report - Traffic Results

Flughafen Wien AG: Q3 2025 Results

Softcat plc: Q1 2026 Publication of business performance - Trading Update

ENEA S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Ninety One Plc: Q2 2026 Results (estimate)

Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update

Great Portland Estates Plc: Q2 2026 Results

ams-OSRAM AG: Q3 2025 Results

Greencore Group plc: Q4 2025 Results

Nanobiotix: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)

Rest of the World

Xiaomi Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

Wednesday, November 19, 2025

US & Canada

NVIDIA Corporation: Q3 2026 Results

The TJX Companies: Q3 2026 Results

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings

Lowe's Companies, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Deere & Company: Q4 2025 Earnings (estimate)

Progressive Corporation: October 2025 Trading Update

Target Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

Raymond James Financial, Inc.: October 2025 Trading Update - Operating Results

Viking Holdings Ltd: Q3 2025 Earnings

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Metro Inc.: Q4 2025 Results

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Europe

Sage Group plc: Q4 2025 Results

Iliad: Q3 2025 Earnings

Severn Trent Plc: Q2 2026 Results

Smiths Group plc: Q1 2026 Business Update - Trading Update

NKT A/S: Q3 2025 Results

British Land Company PLC: Q2 2026 Results

TAURON Polska Energia S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Jet2 plc: Q2 2026 Results

Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A.: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)

MFE-Mediaforeurope N.V.: Q3 2025 Results

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Personal Assets Trust plc: Q2 2026 Results (estimate)

Soitec: Q2 2026 Results

Lamda Development S.A.: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)

ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A.: Q3 2025 Publication of business update - Trading Update

Workspace Group Plc: Q2 2026 Results

Rest of the world

NetEase, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Thursday, November 20, 2025

US & Canada

Walmart Inc.: Q3 2026 Earnings

Intuit Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings

Ross Stores, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Veeva Systems Inc.: Q3 2026 Earnings

Copart, Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings

Jacobs Solutions Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

Warner Music Group Corp.: Q4 2025 Earnings

Europe

ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna: Q3 2025 Earnings

Halma plc: Q2 2026 Earnings

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpiecze? Spólka Akcyjna: Q3 2025 Results

Allegro.eu S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Q3 2025 Results

JD Sports Fashion Plc: Q3 2026 Business - Trading Update

Londonmetric Property Plc: Q2 2026 Results

Subsea 7 S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Q3 2025 Results

Ithaca Energy plc: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)

Asmodee: Q2 2026 Results

Mitie Group plc: Q2 2026 Results

Gimv NV: Q2 2026 Results

Grainger plc: Q4 2025 Earnings

Diagnostyka S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Dom Development S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Cadeler A/S: Q3 2025 Results

Breedon Group plc: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Statement

Nationwide Building Society: Q2 2026 Results

PORR AG: Q3 2025 Results

Polenergia S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Altri, SGPS, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Grupa Pracuj S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Develia S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Friday, November 21, 2025

US & Canada

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.: Q3 2025 Results

Europe

Ackermans & van Haaren NV: Q3 2025 Business update

Babcock International Group PLC: Q2 2026 Results

Bekaert NV: Q3 2025 Business - Trading Update

Rest of the world

Meituan: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)

Meituan: Q3 2026 Earnings (estimate)

This financial release calendar has been compiled with the utmost care from sources believed to be reliable and regularly updated. However, despite the care taken in its compilation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may remain.

We therefore invite you to systematically verify the information with official sources before making any decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com.