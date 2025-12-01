Earnings calendar from 1 to 5 December 2025: just when you think it's over, there's more to come!

Welcome to the calendar of corporate releases for listed companies for the week of 1 to 5 December 2025. There are still some big names reporting as the season draws to a close: Salesforce and CrowdStrike in tech, and both Inditex (Zara) and Fast Retailing (Uniqlo) in fashion.