Monday 1 December 2025
US & Canada
MongoDB, Inc.: Q3 2026 earnings
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd: Q2 2026 earnings
Europe
Asseco Poland S.A.: Q3 2025 earnings
Hafnia Limited: Q3 2025 earnings
innoscripta SE: Q3 2025 trading update - Trading Update
Tuesday 2 December 2025
US & Canada
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.: Q3 2026 earnings
The Bank of Nova Scotia: Q4 2025 earnings
Marvell Technology Group Ltd: Q3 2026 earnings
Pure Storage, Inc.: Q3 2026 earnings
Okta, Inc.: Q3 2026 earnings
Europe
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc: Q2 2026 earnings (estimate)
BW LPG Limited: Q3 2025 earnings
Compagnie des Alpes: Q4 2025 earnings
Rest of the world
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.: November 2025 Trading Update
Wednesday 3 December 2025
US & Canada
Salesforce, Inc.: Q3 2026 earnings
Royal Bank of Canada: Q4 2025 earnings
Snowflake Inc.: Q3 2026 earnings
National Bank of Canada: Q4 2025 earnings
Dollar Tree, Inc.: Q3 2025 earnings
Guidewire Software, Inc.: Q1 2026 earnings
GameStop Corp.: Q3 2025 earnings (estimate)
Europe
INDITEX: Q3 2025 earnings
Nordnet AB: November 2025 Trading Update - Monthly Statistics
Volvo Cars: November 2025 Trading Update
Avanza Bank Holding AB: November 2025 Trading Update - Monthly Statistics
flatexDEGIRO AG: November 2025 Trading Update
Paragon Banking Group PLC: Q4 2025 earnings
Yellow Cake plc: Q2 2026 earnings (estimate)
Wavestone: Q2 2026 earnings
MONY Group plc: Q4 2025 trading update - Trading Statement
Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc: Q4 2025 earnings (estimate)
Derichebourg: Q4 2025 earnings (estimate)
Thursday 4 December 2025
US & Canada
The Toronto-Dominion Bank: Q4 2025 earnings
Bank of Montreal: Q4 2025 earnings
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce: Q4 2025 earnings
Fastenal Company: November 2025 Trading Update
Kroger Co. (The): Q3 2025 earnings
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company: Q4 2025 earnings
Ulta Beauty, Inc.: Q3 2025 earnings
Samsara Inc.: Q3 2026 earnings
Dollar General Corporation: Q3 2025 earnings
Rubrik, Inc.: Q3 2026 earnings
The Cooper Companies, Inc.: Q4 2025 earnings
DocuSign, Inc.: Q3 2026 earnings
Brown-Forman Corporation: Q2 2026 earnings
Hormel Foods Corporation: Q4 2025 earnings
Donaldson Company, Inc.: Q1 2026 earnings
Europe
Aurubis AG: Q4 2025 earnings
Balfour Beatty plc: Q3 2025 Trading Update
Frasers Group Plc: Q2 2026 earnings (estimate)
AJ Bell plc: Q4 2025 earnings
Baltic Classifieds Group PLC: Q2 2026 earnings
SSP Group plc: Q4 2025 earnings
Systemair AB: Q2 2026 earnings
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA: November 2025 Trading Update - Traffic figures
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC: Q2 2026 earnings
Friday, December 5, 2025
Europe
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc: Q2 2026 earnings (estimate)
Rest of the world
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.: November 2025 Trading Update
