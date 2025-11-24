Welcome to the earnings calendar for listed companies for the week of 24 to 28 November 2025. Amongst the main announcements this week are Prosus, Alimentation Couche-Tard, Alibaba, Deere, Dell, Kroger and Meituan. The pace of releases is slowing significantly.

Monday 24 November 2025

US & Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.: Q2 2026 earnings

Agilent Technologies, Inc.: Q4 2025 earnings

Keysight Technologies, Inc.: Q4 2025 earnings

Zoom Communications Inc.: Q3 2026 earnings

Woodward, Inc.: Q4 2025 earnings

Europe

Prosus N.V.: Q2 2026 earnings

Julius Bär Gruppe AG: Q3 2025 business trends - H1 management statement

Rosebank Industries plc: Q3 2025 business trends - trading update

UIE Plc: Q3 2025 earnings

Rest of the world

Naspers Limited: Q2 2026 earnings

Tuesday 25 November 2025

US & Canada

Alibaba Group Holding Limited: Q2 2026 earnings

Analog Devices, Inc.: Q4 2025 earnings

Dell Technologies Inc.: Q3 2026 earnings

Autodesk, Inc.: Q3 2026 earnings

Workday Inc.: Q3 2026 earnings

Zscaler, Inc.: Q1 2026 earnings

HP Inc.: Q4 2025 earnings

NetApp, Inc.: Q2 2026 earnings

Nutanix, Inc.: Q1 2026 earnings

Burlington Stores, Inc.: Q3 2025 earnings

Best Buy Co., Inc.: Q3 2026 earnings

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.: Q3 2025 earnings

NIO Inc.: Q3 2025 earnings

The JM Smucker Company: Q2 2026 earnings

Europe

Compass Group PLC: Q4 2025 earnings

Lundberg B: Q3 2025 earnings

Intertek Group plc: Q3 2025 business trends - trading update

OPAP: Q3 2025 earnings

Kingfisher plc: Q3 2026 business trends - trading update

Beazley plc: Q3 2025 business trends - trading statement

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A.: Q3 2025 earnings

Vienna Insurance Group AG: Q3 2025 earnings

easyJet plc: Q4 2025 earnings

Cranswick plc: Q2 2026 earnings

CALA INVEPAR: Q2 2026 earnings

Cirsa Enterprises, S.A.: Q3 2025 earnings

Telecom Plus Plc: Q2 2026 earnings

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc: Q2 2026 earnings (estimate)

EPIC Suisse AG: Q3 2025 earnings

Molten Ventures Plc: Q2 2026 earnings

Vestjysk Bank A/S: Q3 2025 earnings

Wednesday 26 November 2025

US & Canada

Deere & Company: Q4 2025 earnings

Li Auto Inc.: Q3 2025 earnings

Europe

HAL Trust: Q3 2025 earnings

Rockwool A/S: Q3 2025 earnings

CD PROJEKT S.A.: Q3 2025 earnings

Aroundtown SA: Q3 2025 earnings

LDC SA: Q2 2026 earnings

Trigano: Q4 2025 earnings

CMB.TECH NV: Q3 2025 earnings

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Q3 2025 earnings

HBX Group International plc: Q4 2025 earnings

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC: Q2 2026 earnings (estimate)

Elekta AB: Q2 2026 earnings

S IMMO AG: Q3 2025 earnings

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited: Q2 2026 earnings

Pets at Home Group Plc: Q2 2026 earnings

Aedas Homes, S.A.: Q2 2026 earnings

Aedas Homes, S.A.: Q2 2025 earnings (estimate)

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited: Q2 2026 earnings (estimate)

Thursday 27 November 2025

Europe

Oberbank AG: Q3 2025 earnings

Asseco Poland S.A.: Q3 2025 earnings

Pennon Group Plc: Q2 2026 earnings

Rémy Cointreau: Q2 2026 earnings

CCC S.A.: Q3 2025 earnings

CPI Europe AG: Q3 2025 earnings

Grenergy Renovables, S.A.: Q3 2025 earnings

Safestore Holdings Plc: Q4 2025 Business update - Trading Update

Mitchells & Butlers plc: Q4 2025 earnings (estimate)

Kernel Holding S.A.: Q1 2026 earnings (estimate)

Dr. Martens plc: Q2 2026 earnings (estimate)

US & Canada

Kroger Co. (The): Q3 2025 earnings (estimate)

Friday 28 November 2025

Europe

Elia Group NV/SA: Q3 2025 earnings

CPI Property Group: Q3 2025 earnings

Dottikon ES Holding AG: Q2 2026 earnings

Terna Energy S.A.: Q3 2025 earnings (estimate)

GEK TERNA S.A.: Q3 2025 earnings (estimate)

Intralot S.A.: Q3 2025 earnings (estimate)

TR Property Investment Trust plc: Q2 2026 earnings (estimate)

CPI FIM SA: Q3 2025 earnings

Rest of the world

Meituan: Q3 2026 earnings

