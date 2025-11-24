Monday 24 November 2025
US & Canada
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.: Q2 2026 earnings
Agilent Technologies, Inc.: Q4 2025 earnings
Keysight Technologies, Inc.: Q4 2025 earnings
Zoom Communications Inc.: Q3 2026 earnings
Woodward, Inc.: Q4 2025 earnings
Europe
Prosus N.V.: Q2 2026 earnings
Julius Bär Gruppe AG: Q3 2025 business trends - H1 management statement
Rosebank Industries plc: Q3 2025 business trends - trading update
UIE Plc: Q3 2025 earnings
Rest of the world
Naspers Limited: Q2 2026 earnings
Tuesday 25 November 2025
US & Canada
Alibaba Group Holding Limited: Q2 2026 earnings
Analog Devices, Inc.: Q4 2025 earnings
Dell Technologies Inc.: Q3 2026 earnings
Autodesk, Inc.: Q3 2026 earnings
Workday Inc.: Q3 2026 earnings
Zscaler, Inc.: Q1 2026 earnings
HP Inc.: Q4 2025 earnings
NetApp, Inc.: Q2 2026 earnings
Nutanix, Inc.: Q1 2026 earnings
Burlington Stores, Inc.: Q3 2025 earnings
Best Buy Co., Inc.: Q3 2026 earnings
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.: Q3 2025 earnings
NIO Inc.: Q3 2025 earnings
The JM Smucker Company: Q2 2026 earnings
Europe
Compass Group PLC: Q4 2025 earnings
Lundberg B: Q3 2025 earnings
Intertek Group plc: Q3 2025 business trends - trading update
OPAP: Q3 2025 earnings
Kingfisher plc: Q3 2026 business trends - trading update
Beazley plc: Q3 2025 business trends - trading statement
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A.: Q3 2025 earnings
Vienna Insurance Group AG: Q3 2025 earnings
easyJet plc: Q4 2025 earnings
Cranswick plc: Q2 2026 earnings
CALA INVEPAR: Q2 2026 earnings
Cirsa Enterprises, S.A.: Q3 2025 earnings
Telecom Plus Plc: Q2 2026 earnings
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc: Q2 2026 earnings (estimate)
EPIC Suisse AG: Q3 2025 earnings
Molten Ventures Plc: Q2 2026 earnings
Vestjysk Bank A/S: Q3 2025 earnings
Wednesday 26 November 2025
US & Canada
Deere & Company: Q4 2025 earnings
Li Auto Inc.: Q3 2025 earnings
Europe
HAL Trust: Q3 2025 earnings
Rockwool A/S: Q3 2025 earnings
CD PROJEKT S.A.: Q3 2025 earnings
Aroundtown SA: Q3 2025 earnings
LDC SA: Q2 2026 earnings
Trigano: Q4 2025 earnings
CMB.TECH NV: Q3 2025 earnings
CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Q3 2025 earnings
HBX Group International plc: Q4 2025 earnings
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC: Q2 2026 earnings (estimate)
Elekta AB: Q2 2026 earnings
S IMMO AG: Q3 2025 earnings
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited: Q2 2026 earnings
Pets at Home Group Plc: Q2 2026 earnings
Aedas Homes, S.A.: Q2 2026 earnings
Aedas Homes, S.A.: Q2 2025 earnings (estimate)
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited: Q2 2026 earnings (estimate)
Thursday 27 November 2025
Europe
Oberbank AG: Q3 2025 earnings
Asseco Poland S.A.: Q3 2025 earnings
Pennon Group Plc: Q2 2026 earnings
Rémy Cointreau: Q2 2026 earnings
CCC S.A.: Q3 2025 earnings
CPI Europe AG: Q3 2025 earnings
Grenergy Renovables, S.A.: Q3 2025 earnings
Safestore Holdings Plc: Q4 2025 Business update - Trading Update
Mitchells & Butlers plc: Q4 2025 earnings (estimate)
Kernel Holding S.A.: Q1 2026 earnings (estimate)
Dr. Martens plc: Q2 2026 earnings (estimate)
US & Canada
Kroger Co. (The): Q3 2025 earnings (estimate)
Friday 28 November 2025
Europe
Elia Group NV/SA: Q3 2025 earnings
CPI Property Group: Q3 2025 earnings
Dottikon ES Holding AG: Q2 2026 earnings
Terna Energy S.A.: Q3 2025 earnings (estimate)
GEK TERNA S.A.: Q3 2025 earnings (estimate)
Intralot S.A.: Q3 2025 earnings (estimate)
TR Property Investment Trust plc: Q2 2026 earnings (estimate)
CPI FIM SA: Q3 2025 earnings
Rest of the world
Meituan: Q3 2026 earnings
This schedule of financial publications is prepared with the utmost care from sources considered reliable and regularly updated. However, despite all the attention paid to its compilation, errors, omissions or inaccuracies may remain.
We therefore encourage you to systematically verify the information with official sources before making any decision. If you notice an error, please let us know at redaction@zonebourse.com