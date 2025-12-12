Tuesday, December 16, 2025
USA
Lennar Corporation: Q4 2025 Earnings Release
Rest of the world
VINCI: November 2025 Sales and Revenue Release - Traffic Results
Wednesday, December 17, 2025
USA
Micron Technology, Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings Release
Raymond James Financial, Inc.: November 2025 Sales and Revenue Release - Operating Results
General Mills, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings Release
Jabil Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings Release
The Toro Company: Q4 2025 Earnings Release
Thursday, December 18, 2025
USA
Accenture plc: Q1 2026 Earnings Release
Nike, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings Release
Cintas Corporation: Q2 2026 Earnings Release
FedEx Corporation: Q2 2026 Earnings Release
HEICO Corporation: Q4 2025 Earnings Release
Darden Restaurants, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings Release
FactSet Research Systems, Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings Release
Birkenstock Holding plc: Q4 2025 Earnings Release
CarMax, Inc.: Q3 2026 Earnings Release
Friday, December 19, 2025
USA
Paychex, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings Release
Carnival Corporation: Q4 2025 Earnings Release
Conagra Brands, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings Release
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings Release
This earnings calendar is prepared with great care based on sources considered reliable and regularly updated. However, despite all the attention given to its compilation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may remain.
We therefore encourage you to systematically verify the information with official sources before making any decisions. If you notice an error, please let us know at editorial@marketscreener.com