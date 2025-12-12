Welcome to the earnings calendar for listed companies on the week of December 15 to 19, 2025. Today's key announcements include results from Lennar Corporation, Micron Technology, General Mills, Accenture, Nike, FedEx, and Carnival Corporation.

Tuesday, December 16, 2025

USA

Lennar Corporation: Q4 2025 Earnings Release

Rest of the world

VINCI: November 2025 Sales and Revenue Release - Traffic Results

Wednesday, December 17, 2025

USA

Micron Technology, Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings Release

Raymond James Financial, Inc.: November 2025 Sales and Revenue Release - Operating Results

General Mills, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings Release

Jabil Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings Release

The Toro Company: Q4 2025 Earnings Release

Thursday, December 18, 2025

USA

Accenture plc: Q1 2026 Earnings Release

Nike, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings Release

Cintas Corporation: Q2 2026 Earnings Release

FedEx Corporation: Q2 2026 Earnings Release

HEICO Corporation: Q4 2025 Earnings Release

Darden Restaurants, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings Release

FactSet Research Systems, Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings Release

Birkenstock Holding plc: Q4 2025 Earnings Release

CarMax, Inc.: Q3 2026 Earnings Release

Friday, December 19, 2025

USA

Paychex, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings Release

Carnival Corporation: Q4 2025 Earnings Release

Conagra Brands, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings Release

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.: Q2 2026 Earnings Release

This earnings calendar is prepared with great care based on sources considered reliable and regularly updated. However, despite all the attention given to its compilation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may remain.

We therefore encourage you to systematically verify the information with official sources before making any decisions. If you notice an error, please let us know at editorial@marketscreener.com