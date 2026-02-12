Corporate earnings are once again running the show. This morning, stock futures are edging higher as investors brace for another wave of quarterly results and a crucial inflation report tomorrow. The mood is not euphoric, but it is steadier than it was 24 hours ago. Wednesday's stronger-than-expected jobs report - 130,000 jobs added in January, unemployment dipping to 4.3%, wages holding firm - helped ease fears of an imminent economic slowdown. In recent weeks, markets have oscillated between worrying about overheating and worrying about stalling. For now, the data suggest neither extreme.

But strong employment also complicates the interest-rate picture. Traders have dialed back expectations for near-term rate cuts. Some now see the first move coming in July rather than June. The odds that the Federal Reserve simply holds steady have risen sharply. At the same time, at least one cut later this year is still widely expected. The next clue arrives tomorrow with the Consumer Price Index, which economists expect to show inflation cooling modestly to 2.5% year over year from 2.7%.

This delicate recalibration explains today's restrained optimism. Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures are all modestly in the green. Treasury yields have slipped slightly in overseas trading, reflecting caution despite the strong labor numbers. The dollar has softened, suggesting currency markets aren't fully convinced the U.S. economy is accelerating. Investors appear to be waiting for confirmation.

Interest rate levels remain the constant backdrop to markets. Yesterday's employment report was strong, and in theory, this should have reduced the probability of rate cuts and pushed bond yields higher, as it undermines the scenario of economic deterioration forcing the Federal Reserve to ease policy. Strictly speaking, that is partly what occurred. However, the annual revisions, customary with the January release, effectively wiped out most of the gains of the past three years outside the public sector, leisure and hospitality, and private health and education, ING notes. In other words, swathes of industry, finance, technology and retail are shedding jobs. The momentum is therefore highly concentrated, while leading indicators such as declining job openings and weaker hiring intentions point to a marked cooling of the labour market. What conclusion should be drawn? That the labour market is not as robust as yesterday's headline payroll figure suggests. Investors can therefore continue to hope for several rate cuts this year, a conviction that provides fuel for the equity rally.

Meanwhile, earnings are delivering the real volatility. AppLovin topped expectations, yet its shares fell sharply in premarket trading as investors fretted about intensifying competition and artificial intelligence's impact on its business model. Cisco reported stronger revenue, helped by demand tied to AI infrastructure, but its stock dropped after margins disappointed and after a strong run earlier this year. Applied Materials slid following a $252 million settlement with the Commerce Department over illegal chip-equipment exports to China. In contrast, Howmet Aerospace rose after projecting first-quarter profit above expectations, and Novocure surged after the FDA approved a pancreatic cancer treatment.

This is a market with little patience. It is not enough to beat earnings estimates. Companies must defend margins, explain capital spending, justify exposure to AI, and reassure investors about 2026, all at once. Any perceived weakness can wipe out months of gains in a single session.

Overlaying this is the AI question that refuses to settle. Investors have spent the past year rewarding the obvious beneficiaries: chipmakers, cloud giants, hyperscalers. Capital spending from Big Tech is projected to reach staggering levels over the next several years, and the accounting implications alone are starting to raise eyebrows. Massive investments in data centers and specialized chips will translate into rising depreciation costs that could cloud future earnings.

Now markets are probing the second-order effects. Which industries are strengthened by AI, and which are threatened? Software firms, financial-services companies, publishers, and others have all felt tremors in recent weeks. Shares are moving not only on fundamentals, but on speculation about how algorithms might reshape entire business models. The fear is less about today's profits than about tomorrow's relevance.

Beyond earnings and AI, geopolitics and policy remain in the background. The House of Representatives narrowly approved a measure disapproving tariffs on Canada, a symbolic rebuke of President Trump's trade policy, though its ultimate fate is uncertain. Reports also suggest the U.S. and China could extend their trade truce for up to a year, with a potential leaders' meeting in Beijing this spring. Trade tensions, in other words, are not escalating, for now.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's agenda includes: Fed Logan's speech in the United States; in the United Kingdom, the RICS House Price Balance, Industrial Production, GDP MoM, Manufacturing Production, GDP 3-Month Avg, GDP Growth Rate QoQ Prel, Goods Trade Balance Non-EU, GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel, Goods Trade Balance, and Business Investment QoQ Prel; the IEA Oil Market Report in France; in the United States, Initial Jobless Claims and Existing Home Sales. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 96,944

: 96,944 Gold : $5,057

: $5,057 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $68.99 ( WTI ) $64.35

: $68.99 ( ) $64.35 United States 10 years : 4.16%

: 4.16% BITCOIN: $67,845

In corporate news:

Analyst Recommendations: